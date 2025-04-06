➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 6, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

‘Liverpool squad needs some serious work’ – “painful to watch”

Liverpool played nothing like a team going for the Premier League title in their 3-2 defeat at Fulham, with so much complacency on show.

This wasn’t what we expected after Arsenal‘s dropped points away to Everton.

Liverpool were miles off the pace for chunks of Sunday’s trip to Craven Cottage, with too many individuals producing error-strewn performances.

These Reds fans have been reacting to the defeat on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments, criticising a “sloppy” display.

Fulham 3-2 Liverpool – Player Ratings

“Appalling defending and unprofessional mindset from some. Salah’s numbers are off the charts but he has fallen off a cliff the last month. Painful to watch.”

K Might in the This is Anfield comments

“Van Dijk and Robertson were both terrible, just switched off for 20m ins after our goal! Complacency, arrogance, call it what you will.”

Michael Swift on Facebook

“Arrogant defending added to laborious build-up play. I rest my case!”

John Barnesy10 in the This is Anfield comments

“We have been playing badly for the last months. Just been lucky in some games . If City or Arsenal were closer in the title race, we would have lost or bottled it.”

Andrew Denholm on Facebook

This was a hugely disappointing afternoon for Liverpool, who looked more like they were on the beach more than a Fulham team with less to play for.

The defence was woeful in the first half – Caoimhin Kelleher didn’t cover himself in glory, either – while the midfield and attack were ineffective.

Only Alexis Mac Allister emerged from the game with any credit.

5 talking points as ‘weak league’ talk proved nonsense

Liverpool have looked like a jaded outfit for some time and they are limping over the finish line instead of sprinting past it.

It’s still 11 points needed to win the title for the Reds, but far less lethargy is required at home to West Ham next Sunday.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025