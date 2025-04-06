‘Liverpool squad needs some serious work’ – “painful to watch”

Liverpool played nothing like a team going for the Premier League title in their 3-2 defeat at Fulham, with so much complacency on show.

This wasn’t what we expected after Arsenal‘s dropped points away to Everton.

Liverpool were miles off the pace for chunks of Sunday’s trip to Craven Cottage, with too many individuals producing error-strewn performances.

These Reds fans have been reacting to the defeat on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments, criticising a “sloppy” display.

Had more than enough chances to win that but can’t put in a half an hour performance like that and expect anything. Such a frustrating watch. #LFC #FULLIV — Ben Pescod (@benpescodjourno) April 6, 2025

Disappointing end to our unbeaten run, there. Improved in the second half but too many sloppy errors at the back. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 6, 2025

Fair play to Fulham, fully deserved to win it. We’ll still be fine for the league but hopefully this acts as a warning for the last few games. No more half arsed, sloppy defending, no slowing the game down constantly. And trust the squad more, especially Elliott. — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) April 6, 2025

“Appalling defending and unprofessional mindset from some. Salah’s numbers are off the charts but he has fallen off a cliff the last month. Painful to watch.” – K Might in the This is Anfield comments

“Van Dijk and Robertson were both terrible, just switched off for 20m ins after our goal! Complacency, arrogance, call it what you will.” – Michael Swift on Facebook

Played well second half. Changes made a massive difference, but it is what it is. Sloppy first half cost us. Still winning the league ? — Abigail Rudkin (@rudkin_abigail) April 6, 2025

Terrible result. Some of them players are absolutely spent, no wonder the subs look so good. Just play the lads who’ve still got legs and get the job done. — Paul Senior ? (@PaulSenior1) April 6, 2025

Feels like I’ve aged a month watching this. Despite winning the title, this squad needs some serious work in the summer. And despite how incredible Slot has been, some of the tactics / first half performance issues do worry me. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) April 6, 2025

“Arrogant defending added to laborious build-up play. I rest my case!” – John Barnesy10 in the This is Anfield comments

“We have been playing badly for the last months. Just been lucky in some games . If City or Arsenal were closer in the title race, we would have lost or bottled it.” – Andrew Denholm on Facebook

Much improved from Liverpool in the second half but they simply gave themselves way too much to do with that error-strewn first half. These days can happen in the Premier League and that's why it's so remarkable they'd gone 26 unbeaten until today. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) April 6, 2025

Liverpool were good in the first 15 minutes and last 15 minutes. The rest was atrocious. Federico Chiesa with another bright cameo, Harvey Elliott the same. Both deserve a start soon. Conor Bradley made a huge difference too. Much to think aboot — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) April 6, 2025

Last 4 matches, 1 win, 3 losses. We sincerely need to focus on what’s not working and rotate if the starters are out of gas. Arne it’s crunch time. — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) April 6, 2025

This was a hugely disappointing afternoon for Liverpool, who looked more like they were on the beach more than a Fulham team with less to play for.

The defence was woeful in the first half – Caoimhin Kelleher didn’t cover himself in glory, either – while the midfield and attack were ineffective.

Only Alexis Mac Allister emerged from the game with any credit.

Liverpool have looked like a jaded outfit for some time and they are limping over the finish line instead of sprinting past it.

It’s still 11 points needed to win the title for the Reds, but far less lethargy is required at home to West Ham next Sunday.