Egyptian forward Kareem Ahmed had a hand in four goals as Liverpool U18s roared back into form with a 7-2 victory over 10-man Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough U18s 2-7 Liverpool U18s

U18 Premier League, Rockliffe Park

April 23, 2025

Goals: Hamelberg 43′, Ibeh pen 56′; Ahmed 14′, Sonni-Lambie 23′, Williams 40′, O’Connor 59′ 62′, Owen 74′, Martin 77′

It has been a miserable run for the U18s of late, with one win in 10 games heading into their trip to Middlesbrough, their most recent outing being a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Man City.

But, after the news Marc Bridge-Wilkinson will depart at the end of the season, the young Reds rewarded their coach’s work with an excellent display on the road.

Ahmed opened the scoring before laying on goals for Josh Sonni-Lambie, Cam Williams and Ollie O’Connor as Liverpool went 4-2 up in the first hour.

Middlesbrough‘s goals came through Eric Hamelberg and Cruz Ibeh, but a red card for Oliver Martin ensured the momentum stayed with the visitors.

O’Connor netted again before Harvey Owen headed his first goal for the club from a corner and Tyler Martin added the gloss on a 7-2 victory which restores positivity as the season nears its end.

The 18-year-old Ahmed, who played on the left wing but is capable of operating across the forward line and perhaps best as a No. 10, was the star with his hat-trick of assists an outstanding feat.

But it was a strong overall performance from a side troubled with injuries throughout the campaign and forced into changes as key players stepped up to the U21s.

Liverpool remain 11th in the 13-team north division but could still finish ninth if they take results in their final two games against Stoke and Everton.

A major reshuffle is expected this summer following the departure of Bridge-Wilkinson, with it not ruled out that the club will appoint a new U18s coach from elsewhere.

Like U21s coach Barry Lewtas, Bridge-Wilkinson was an internal appointment having previously worked with the Liverpool U14s and the U16s.

Lewis Nightingale is the current U16s coach, while his predecessor Jonathan Robinson is currently out of work having left Al-Ettifaq in February along with Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool U18s: Hall; Esdaille, Enahoro-Marcus, Owen, Williams; Upton (Airoboma 81′), Ayman (Bradshaw 63′), Onanuga (Martin 73′); O’Connor, Ahmed (Lonmeni 74′), Sonni-Lambie

Subs not used: Bernard

Next match: Stoke (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, April 26, 11am (BST)