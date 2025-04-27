Liverpool vs. Tottenham live updates – latest score, teams and more

Liverpool need only ONE point to be crowned Premier League champions, and an expectant Anfield awaits against Tottenham. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Liverpool vs. Tottenham
Premier League (34) | Anfield
April 27, 2025 | 4.30pm (BST)
Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Tom Bramall.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz
Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Chiesa, Nunez, Jota
Tottenham: Vicario; Spence, Danso, Davies, Udogie; Bergvall, Gray; Johnson, Maddison, Tel; Solanke
Subs: Kinsky, Romero, Van de Ven, Porro, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Odobert, Richarlison
