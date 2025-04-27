Liverpool vs. Tottenham live updates – latest score, teams and more

Liverpool need only ONE point to be crowned Premier League champions, and an expectant Anfield awaits against Tottenham. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Premier League (34) | Anfield

April 27, 2025 | 4.30pm (BST)

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Tom Bramall.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

• PREVIEW: Read our Liverpool vs. Tottenham match preview here

• VIDEO: Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference here

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Chiesa, Nunez, Jota

Tottenham: Vicario; Spence, Danso, Davies, Udogie; Bergvall, Gray; Johnson, Maddison, Tel; Solanke

Subs: Kinsky, Romero, Van de Ven, Porro, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Odobert, Richarlison

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below: