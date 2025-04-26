Liverpool youngsters twice come from behind in 6-goal away thriller

Liverpool U18s twice came from behind to draw 3-3 against Stoke U18s, in a thrilling contest on coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s final away day.

Stoke U18s 3-3 Liverpool U18s

U18 Premier League (23), Clayton Wood

April 26, 2025

Goals: Giani 8′, trialist 45+1′, Ogbebor 55′; Onanuga 40′, O’Connor 61′, Williams 76′

Liverpool U18s may not have had the most successful of campaigns, but you can’t say there haven’t been goals wherever they have played.

While they haven’t always been in Liverpool’s favour, the Reds are at least ending the season in good goalscoring form with one match left.

On Saturday, they travelled to Stoke’s training ground where they went behind after just eight minutes due to a Laurence Giani strike.

The early goal set the tone for the game as both sides showed intent in forward areas. Kareem Ahmed went closest for Liverpool, hitting the post before Jaden Ogbebor missed at the other end.

Forty minutes had passed when Onanuga brought the visitors level, the attacker finishing from 16-year-old Cam Williams’ cross.

The lead didn’t last long, though, with Giani involved again for the home team, delivering for a trialist to head home.

Half time: Stoke U18s 2-1 Liverpool U18s

Ten minutes after the break, Stoke added another goal through Ogbebor.

Despite a tough season, which has seen them win just three times away from home in the league, the Reds rallied again thanks to a precise finish from talented midfielder Ollie O’Connor.

Stoke then hit the post but Liverpool held out and gave themselves room to equalise again. The impressive defender, Williams, was the man to get it as he netted his second goal of the week.

Liverpool’s last game of the season and final match of Bridge-Wilkinson’s 10-year spell at the club comes on Saturday, against Everton.

The Reds currently lie 11th out of 13 in the U18 Premier League North, having taken just 19 points from 23 matches.

Liverpool U18s: Misciur, Esdaille, Williams, Owen, Enahoro-Marcus, Upton, O’Connor, B. Trueman, Sonni-Lambie, Ahmed, Onanuga (Bradshaw 62′)

Subs not used: Airoboma, Bernard, Ayman, Lonmeni

Next Match: Everton U18s (H) – U18 PL – Saturday, May 3, 11am (BST)