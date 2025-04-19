Rio Ngumoha scored a brace as Liverpool U21s were left to settle for a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, a result that extends their season for at least another match.

Aston Villa U21s 2-2 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2, Aston Villa Training Ground

April 18, 2025

Goals: Pavey 54′, Cotcher 60′; Ngumoha 39′, 76′

Liverpool’s final game of the regulation season had them on the cusp of an early end to their campaign, as they needed a positive result to qualify for a playoff spot.

Barry Lewtas named a strong side against the league’s bottom side to get the job done, including Amara Nallo, Tyler Morton, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni, Trent Kone-Doherty and Ngumoha.

It was far from smooth sailing despite Ngumoha getting on the scoresheet in the 39th minute, his first at the level with a well-executed finish, with Villa firing back early in the second half.

Liverpool’s 1-0 lead lasted only nine minutes after the half-time break, with Charlie Pavey and Mason Cotcher striking within six minutes of each other to turn a deficit into a 2-1 lead.

After 70 minutes, Lewtas turned to his bench and introduced Isaac Mabaya, James Balagizi and then Keyrol Figueroa, who set up Liverpool’s equaliser with a backheel into the path of Ngumoha.

The 16-year-old took it from there and finished into the bottom corner to level the scores at 2-2, giving the Reds momentum to find the winner.

• READ: LFC announce U18s coach to leave after 10 years with the club

Nyoni, Morton, Kone-Doherty and Ngumoha all had chances to complete the comeback and make a playoff spot a certainty but all were denied by Villa, with Kornel Misciur key at the other end to keep Liverpool in it.

In the end, a point was enough for Liverpool to secure the final playoff spot in Premier League 2, though their lowly position in 16th sets up a single elimination playoff against leaders Man City.

The Reds will be the visitors on the weekend of April 26. If a winner isn’t decided in 90 minutes, the match will go to extra-time and a penalty shootout, if needed.

The competition’s playoff champions will be determined by four single-leg knockout matches, though the young Reds will need to find form if they are to knock City out on their home turf.

Liverpool U21s: Misciur; Davidson (Mabaya 70′), Nallo, Pilling, Pinnington; Morton, McConnell (Balagizi 70′); Kone-Doherty, Nyoni, Ngumoha; Young (Figueroa 75′)

Subs not used: R. Trueman, Laffey

Next match: Man City (A) – Premier League 2 – Saturday, April 26, TBC