Stefan Bajcetic is set to return to Liverpool this summer, with the Spanish midfielder still considered part of Arne Slot‘s long-term plans for the first team.

Bajcetic is in his second loan spell of the campaign and, after a difficult half-season with Salzburg, he is now enjoying a key role with Las Palmas.

The 20-year-old has featured in all but one LaLiga game since his January switch, starting nine of his 11 appearances and forming a strong partnership with fellow youngster Dario Essugo.

Reports in Spain have suggested Bajcetic could be targeted for a permanent move in the summer, with former club Celta Vigo among those linked.

But according to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele the plan remains for Arne Slot and his staff to assess him in pre-season with a view to integrating him into the first-team squad.

Steele explains that “no decisions have been made on his longer-term future” but also that “he is definitely not earmarked for a sale yet.”

The journalist expects Bajcetic to be “given the opportunity to prove himself” and believes there is “absolutely every chance” he can do so.

This comes with “rave reviews” from Spain over the midfielder’s performances with Las Palmas, who are battling relegation in these final weeks of the season.

While there is a chance that Liverpool could add to Slot’s midfield ranks this summer they are yet to be credibly linked with any candidates for the position.

That could come with faith in Bajcetic as an eventual solution, which would certainly ally with what his head coach said on his move to Salzburg in August.

“Next season, we’ll have a player”

“I hope it will be a big year for him because he’s a very talented player and I think he could become a very important player for us, but only if he gets playing time now,” Slot said.

He added: “It’s a smart decision, at least in our opinion, to let him go somewhere where he will hopefully play a lot of games.

“Then for next season, we’ll have a player. If he fulfils his potential, [he] could definitely, definitely play for us in the future.”

In total, Bajcetic has featured 30 times this season, starting 17 games and clocking 1,659 minutes on the pitch – by far the most he has ever played in a single campaign at senior level.