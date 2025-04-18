Arne Slot oversaw training on Friday ahead of a potential title-winning weekend for Liverpool when they travel to face Leicester on Sunday, and Trent Alexander-Arnold is in contention.

This weekend could see Liverpool crowned Premier League champions if Arsenal lose at Ipswich and they beat the Foxes, in turn relegating them to the Championship.

Alexander-Arnold could play his part after returning to training after four games out with an ankle injury, with Slot confirming on Friday that he is close to a return.

“Not to start but if today and tomorrow things go well, he might, might be on the bench,” Slot said of his vice-captain.

“But definitely not start because he’s out for five-and-a-half weeks and this is, today (Friday), probably his first session with the team.”

Liverpool’s No. 66 was spotted with his teammates in the gym and subsequently the outdoor pitches at the AXA Training Centre on Friday, boosting his chances of minutes.

Whether supporters want to see him on the pitch is another matter entirely as he is still expected to land at Real Madrid this summer, but Slot clearly intends to utilise the 26-year-old.

He was the only returning face with Joe Gomez continuing his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury behind the scenes, though hopes remain he can yet be involved before the end of the season.

Liverpool’s cameras spotted 18 outfield players in addition to Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher on Friday, though Federico Chiesa was not one of them.

We cannot read into that too much currently as the Italian was involved earlier this week and there could be copious reasons, including just not being the focus for club cameras.

Liverpool will take a strong squad with them to Leicester and that will include Darwin Nunez after he missed the win over West Ham with what Slot explained was another bout of illness.

Players pictured in training on Friday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Endo, Jones, Elliott

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Gakpo