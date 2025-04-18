Trent Alexander-Arnold is recovering well from his ankle injury and Arne Slot has effectively confirmed that he will play for Liverpool again this season.

When Alexander-Arnold suffered an ankle problem against Paris Saint-Germain, there were fears that he could have played his last game as a Red.

This won’t be the case, however, with Slot now confirming his return to training and offering an update on when he could play next.

Asked whether Alexander-Arnold could start against Leicester, Slot said: “Not to start but if today and tomorrow things go well, he might might be on the bench.

“But definitely not start because he’s out for five-and-a-half weeks and this is, today (Friday), probably his first session with the team.

“It was Wednesday I think he did parts of the team session, so he’s not able to start but hopefully he can be able to join us because, for Conor (Bradley), he has been out for a long time so for him to play 90 isn’t easy as well.

“So it would be nice if Trent is with us at the weekend.”

Though Bradley was replaced by Jarell Quansah after 68 minutes against West Ham, he is expected to start against Leicester on Sunday.

Given the youngster’s excellent showing before going off at Anfield, supporters should have no qualms about his ability to fill in for Alexander-Arnold as he returns to match sharpness.

Trent Alexander-Arnold “shows his commitment”

Despite Alexander-Arnold reportedly rejecting a new contract, Slot has insisted his No. 66 is fully committed to the cause.

“Trent is coming back from an injury, trained with us yesterday and every day he plays with and trains with us he shows his commitment,” Slot added.

“He’s worked so hard to be back already now and the moment he’s on the pitch, he shows us what a great football player he is and how much he’s involved in us trying to achieve our goals this season.

“He’s worked so hard during the whole season and now in his rehab to be back with the team again.

“The fans of Liverpool, everyone who watches football for the last five, six, seven years knows that he is an incredible full-back, has been an incredible full-back for this football club, and let’s see what the future brings.”

Slot was also asked whether the signatures of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk could influence Alexander-Arnold’s decision. As usual, though, the head coach gave nothing away.