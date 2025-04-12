Virgil van Dijk has reiterated his desire for Liverpool to start quickly against West Ham and has insisted “there is still a big job to be done.”

While Liverpool’s results haven’t always been a cause for celebration in recent weeks, Van Dijk’s pre-match rallying calls have been consistent in their fervour.

Ahead of the Reds’ clash with West Ham, the captain has used his pre-match programme column to call on the players to unite with supporters behind a common cause, three points.

Van Dijk began by reflecting on last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Fulham in which he made a couple of uncharacteristic individual errors.

“The Premier League is an unforgiving place, and if you make mistakes and fall short of the required standards then you are going to get punished,” said the Dutchman.

“That is exactly what happened down at Craven Cottage. Credit goes to Fulham, but it was a poor day at the office for us, no doubt, and we have to take it on the chin.”

The skipper was in a positive mood, though, with attention turning to Sunday’s Anfield occasion.

He added: “We need to make sure we are ready from the first minute against West Ham.

“I have been saying for a long time now that there is still a big job to be done. Everyone on the outside will talk, but that’s not something we should ever be concerned by.

“We know exactly what is required over the coming weeks, and we know the standards and the mentality needed if we are to achieve our goals.

“As I always say, everything starts with hard work. We must be all-in on Sunday, and in each of our remaining games. We must be together, fully focused and ready to give absolutely everything for the cause.”

Virgil van Dijk remembers the Hillsborough disaster

As the closest match to the 36th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool will pay tribute to the 97 who lost their lives.

Van Dijk paid his respects, saying: “I consider myself extremely blessed to be the captain of this football club, and on behalf of everybody at the club we want to honour the men, women and children who lost their lives, and to pay our respects to all those affected by what happened that day.

“You are in our thoughts, on this day and always.”

A mosaic will be displayed on the Kop prior to kick-off to remember the 97 fans who died on April 15, 1989.

There is a commemorative edition of the matchday programme and tributes will also be displayed on LED boards surrounding the pitch.