Virgil van Dijk has officially extended his stay at Liverpool – it’s fair to say that Reds supporters now have an extra spring in their step!

Liverpool have now confirmed that Van Dijk will remain at Anfield until at least the summer of 2027.

It is fantastic news, coming after Mohamed Salah also committed his future to the club, as the Reds tie down their legendary captain, too.

These Liverpool fans have been reacting joyously to Van Dijk’s new deal on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments.

Couldn’t imagine seeing this Liverpool side without Van Dijk. It’s 2 years, but I wouldn’t rule out longer. Him and Salah staying is vital to our fortunes for next season. Hoping we can back it up with some smart investment and go on and win the league again. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) April 17, 2025

So good to know we will win the league in a week or two and two of our greatest players of all time will be staying for another 2 years — Gym Guy (@A_GymGuy) April 17, 2025

Two out of the three sign and a league title on the way. Didn't need that protest after all. Who knew. — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) April 17, 2025

In the last week, Liverpool have committed close to £1m a week in wages to two players. Shows me that they mean business in terms of winning trophies in the short term. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) April 17, 2025

“Amazing news! VVD isn’t showing any drop in his game and he gives us such stability to build on for the future.” – Jota The Slotter in the This is Anfield comments

News comes through while this was playing. Joyful doesn't even begin to describe it. (from an infamous misery!)https://t.co/XUS37kJlGf — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) April 17, 2025

In terms of the short-term (winning things the next couple of yrs) keeping van Dijk and Salah was more important than TAA. They are the Premier League's greatest ever players in their positions and they're leaders that make everyone else better and attracts other players. — Red (@TaintlessRed) April 17, 2025

“Have to say the owners finally did right by Slot in the transfer window by securing his two most important players. Plus, paying them such high wages tells me they plan to back the manager in the summer.” – Rahul in the This is Anfield comments

“The most important renewal in my opinion. There’s an aura when VVD is in defence. He’s not the same player of 2018, but still on his day the best in the business.” – Srikanth Suresh in the This is Anfield comments

More of a Scouser than Trent. — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) April 17, 2025

Look at that smile ??? we feel the same, Virg! He’s here to stay ?? He’s our centre half, our number 4 ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/iRp3OdsgKa — Helen (@Helen_LFC) April 17, 2025

Salah signs, Van Dijk signs, and Liverpool are on the verge of winning the league title. What a time to be a Red ?? — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) April 17, 2025

This feels as significant as any new signing that arrives at Liverpool this summer, with Van Dijk still the glue that holds the Reds together.

Over the past seven years, he has cemented his status as one of the greatest centre-backs of all time, winning the Champions League and Premier League, among other trophies.

Van Dijk is also now on the verge of captaining Liverpool to title glory, which will be another significant chapter in his career.

Over to you, Trent!