LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 8, 2025: Liverpool's goalkeeper captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Virgil van Dijk contract “the most important” – Liverpool told to “back it up” with signings

Virgil van Dijk has officially extended his stay at Liverpool – it’s fair to say that Reds supporters now have an extra spring in their step!

Liverpool have now confirmed that Van Dijk will remain at Anfield until at least the summer of 2027.

It is fantastic news, coming after Mohamed Salah also committed his future to the club, as the Reds tie down their legendary captain, too.

These Liverpool fans have been reacting joyously to Van Dijk’s new deal on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments.

“Amazing news! VVD isn’t showing any drop in his game and he gives us such stability to build on for the future.”

Jota The Slotter in the This is Anfield comments

“Have to say the owners finally did right by Slot in the transfer window by securing his two most important players. Plus, paying them such high wages tells me they plan to back the manager in the summer.”

Rahul in the This is Anfield comments

“The most important renewal in my opinion. There’s an aura when VVD is in defence. He’s not the same player of 2018, but still on his day the best in the business.”

Srikanth Suresh in the This is Anfield comments

This feels as significant as any new signing that arrives at Liverpool this summer, with Van Dijk still the glue that holds the Reds together.

Over the past seven years, he has cemented his status as one of the greatest centre-backs of all time, winning the Champions League and Premier League, among other trophies.

Van Dijk is also now on the verge of captaining Liverpool to title glory, which will be another significant chapter in his career.

Over to you, Trent!

