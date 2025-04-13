Virgil van Dijk has hinted that the announcement of his new contract will come “next week,” with Mohamed Salah hopeful his Liverpool captain will be staying.

Van Dijk scored a vital late winner as Liverpool beat West Ham 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday, kissing the badge in front of the Kop as he celebrated.

The victory brings Liverpool within six points of the title, regardless of Arsenal‘s result against Ipswich next weekend, and comes on the back of a new contract for Salah.

Salah’s commitment undoubtedly lifted spirits, and the Egyptian laid on Luis Diaz‘s opener to break the record for the most goal involvements of any player in a single 38-game Premier League campaign.

And speaking to Sky Sports alongside Van Dijk after the game, Salah alluded to the expected announcement of a new two-year contract for the Dutchman.

"Hopefully Virgil will be next!" Mo Salah comments on his new contract at Liverpool ??? pic.twitter.com/IJtGbPLJs6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 13, 2025

About his own deal, Salah said: “I am glad that we managed to do that early before the end of the season, and hopefully Virgil will be next.

“I am just hoping – so hopefully! Look, he can do whatever he wants, but I would love to see him again next year.”

Laughing alongside Salah in the tunnel at Anfield, Van Dijk was then asked what he could reveal about his situation.

“I can tell you that I’m very proud today to captain my 100th game for Liverpool,” he replied diplomatically.

“Let’s see what the next week will look like”

“It was an emotional day, obviously because of the Hillsborough anniversary.

“That was the main focus, to get the three points and get a step closer to all of our dreams; not only us as playing staff, but everyone that’s connected to Liverpool FC.

“That’s the main thing.

“Everyone knows how much I love this club and let’s see what the next week will look like.”

Liverpool are now expected to confirm Van Dijk’s new deal in the coming days, with the 33-year-old also agreeing terms until 2027.