Federico Chiesa was handed his golden fifth Premier League appearance at Chelsea, but Arne Slot underlined where he stands in the pecking order after Sunday’s defeat.

There is a misconception around Premier League medals, Chiesa would have been given one even if left on four appearances – but five guarantees recognition beyond the club’s inner sanctum.

Ahead of kickoff at Stamford Bridge, Slot insisted “he will definitely be on the pitch in the next four games if not all of the next four,” to ensure his title as a Premier League winner.

The Dutchman made good on his promise by turning to the 27-year-old with eight minutes on the clock, but a question on Chiesa being in his plans after the match spoke volumes.

Asked why the Italian did not get more time on the pitch, Slot said: “Because I decided to bring other players in first. I already brought Darwin in so that wasn’t a position I could bring him in.

“Then Cody Gakpo, I liked him a lot today, he played a really good game and I’ve changed him and taken him out in the last few weeks many times already.

“Mo [Salah] is always a player that can score a goal, so that’s why I first made different substitutions.

“In the end, I would almost say what people expect from me over here is that we take an extra risk, so get a defender out, bring Federico in.

“That also led to us scoring a goal, but not enough time left for him to make the difference, unfortunately.”

Being the roll of the dice when Liverpool need a Hail Mary does not exactly speak to Chiesa’s standing in Slot’s squad, even if supporters have a different perception of his capabilities.

The forward line is expected to transform over the summer with Nunez expected to depart, while links to an exit have also surfaced for Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Chiesa.

They do not stand to lose them all as Liverpool are claimed not to be actively seeking to sell any of the abovementioned trio, but the club will undoubtedly weigh up any potential offers.

Chiesa has featured 13 times, including three starts, in all competitions for Liverpool; his 395 minutes on the pitch is the fewest of any first-team player.