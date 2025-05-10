Jeremie Frimpong, the Bayer Leverkusen wing-back, has been increasingly linked with a move to Liverpool this summer – if they plan to sign a new right-back.

Liverpool are seemingly not yet guaranteed to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the transfer market, but are crunching the numbers for a variety of options.

On Friday, GOAL Brasil reported interest in Monaco’s Brazilian right-back Vanderson, while Feyenoord’s Givairo Read is another who has been mentioned as a possible target.

The overwhelming favourite within the media is Frimpong, who appears set to follow Xabi Alonso out of Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

As part of the Friday night briefing after Arne Slot‘s pre-Arsenal press conference, a number of Liverpool journalists confirmed interest in the Dutchman.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce claimed that Frimpong “is a leading candidate should Liverpool look to strengthen in that position this summer,” while the Guardian‘s Andy Hunter added that he “will be of interest should the club decide to buy.”

It is certainly intriguing as that information would likely have come from within the club and would either indicate genuine interest or, alternatively, an attempt at throwing rivals off the scent as they work on another deal.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano is another who has claimed Liverpool’s interest in Frimpong, writing on X that the 24-year-old is “one of the main names on the shortlist.”

Liverpool are said to be “well informed” on his situation and the instalments required to pay a release clause in the region of – per Joyce – £30 million.

Frimpong himself appears to be pushing for a move away from Leverkusen, such is the frequency of reports linking him with a transfer to Anfield or elsewhere.

In ways it would make sense to add him to Slot’s squad, given his impressive performances for a title-winning Leverkusen side and the Dutch connection already in place at Liverpool.

But there are question marks over whether he would be the right fit for the right-back role given he is predominantly an attacking player.

According to Transfermarkt, Frimpong has made 41 of his 47 appearances this season so far as a right wing-back, with four goals and 12 assists coming in that time, while he has played at right-back four times and twice as a No. 10.

Per FBref, he is in the elite percentile for the majority of attacking attributes among full-backs across Europe’s top five leagues – but among the very worst for tackles, interceptions, clearances and aerial duels won.

This is a story which is likely to develop over the coming days and weeks, and though there could be skepticism at this stage it is notable that the likes of Joyce and Hunter have put their weight behind such claims.