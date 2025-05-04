Liverpool’s Conor Bradley is a doubt to start against Chelsea, but he could be in the squad. Joe Gomez, however, will not make it, as he edges closer to a return.

Arne Slot has said that he will give fringe players more opportunities in the coming weeks, and that could start at Stamford Bridge.

The head coach has a near-fully fit squad to pick from with just two potential absentees.

Here is who will miss out for Liverpool vs. Chelsea and Slot’s updates:

Conor Bradley (unknown) – doubt but Slot said he will “probably be in the squad”

– doubt but Slot said he will “probably be in the squad” Joe Gomez (hamstring) – out

Bradley‘s possible availability is the biggest talking point in the Liverpool injury room ahead of the trip to Chelsea.

On Friday morning, Slot said: “He will train with us today, so that’s the first start and let’s see how he does.

“We expect him to be available. I don’t know if that means that he is available to start, but if all goes well today and tomorrow he will probably be in the squad, yeah.”

He missed the last match against Tottenham with a knock, but the Northern Ireland international had started the previous two games in Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s absence.

With the No. 66 reportedly set to leave for Real Madrid, it will be interesting to see who Slot picks when both are fully fit.

Aside from Bradley, Gomez is the only other injury absentee.

The defender hasn’t played since early February due to his hamstring surgery. He could come back before the end of the season, though, if he returns to training soon.

On April 25, Slot explained: “If his recovery goes well he would be able to [play], maybe in the last one or two games of the season, but he’s still not training with us yet.

“He’s coming closer and closer to training with the team, but then he’s been out for a long time.

“Conor Bradley, it took him a while before he could even come in, let alone start. So I think he will be available in the last one, two or three games – if his recovery goes as planned.”

While wholesale changes are unlikely, we expect Slot to start at least one of Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah or Wataru Endo after he said: “There will be a few players that come into the team.”

The Dutchman noted that they are “not going to change everyone,” but there are a handful of squad players he acknowledges “deserve to play.”

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Chelsea

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley*, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Morton, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa

* Doubtful