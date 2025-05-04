Liverpool lineup vs. Chelsea confirmed: Endo STARTS with 6 changes

Arne Slot has made six changes to his starting lineup as Liverpool face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their first game as Premier League champions.

With the Reds getting the job done with four games to spare, Slot has been afforded plenty of flexibility and freedom when it comes to naming his team until the final day.

He hinted rotation, not wholesale changes, would be on the cards at Stamford Bridge, but he was not exactly straightforward with that!

Alisson remains in goal, though, searching for his 10th clean sheet in the league.

Ahead of him, Trent Alexander-Arnold continues at right-back as Conor Bradley returns to the bench, with Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas completing the back four.

It is all change in midfield as Wataru Endo makes his first start in the Premier League this season and is joined by Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.

Mo Salah is seeking the record for the most goal contributions in a single Premier League season (48) – he needs two more – and sits alongside Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota in attack.

Ryan Gravenberch is not in the squad, he is simply rested, with Slot able to turn to Bradley, Luis Diaz and Federico Chiesa off the bench, among other regular starters.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Robertson, Bradley, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Chiesa, Nunez

Chelsea: Sanchez; Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson

Substitutes: Jorgensen, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Acheampong, Gusto, James, Dewsbury-Hall, Sancho, George

IN: Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Jota OUT: Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz

How to follow the match live with TIA!

Chelsea vs. Liverpool will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, which you can stream here – coverage starts at 4pm (BST).

If you’d prefer more biased commentary on our champions, then be sure to join Harry McMullen on our liveblog – he will be on hand to keep you entertained and informed from 3.45pm.