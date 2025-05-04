After securing the title last weekend, Liverpool travel to play Chelsea for their first game as Premier League champions. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

The champagne flowed and party went late into the night after the Reds secured their 20th title last weekend.

Following a day off on Monday, the players returned and are now back to business as they look to maximise their points total this season.

First up in their run of four closing fixtures is an away match at Stamford Bridge, against Chelsea who are fighting for a Champions League position.

The last three league meetings at Stamford Bridge have all ended in draws; there have never been four in a row between the teams.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Chelsea vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Chelsea vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Fubo TV and Fubo Sports Network in Canada, which are available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Live audio commentary of Chelsea vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Chelsea vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

A full list of international coverage options for Chelsea vs. Liverpool can be found here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

You can follow all of today’s action and the whole of the 2024/25 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.