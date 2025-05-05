Liverpool managed one goal against Chelsea from their centre-back captain, while the five forwards who featured combined for just one shot on target.

Liverpool are Premier League champions and deservedly so, but we all know you must build from a position of strength if success is to continue into another season.

For Arne Slot, this is a side he inherited from Jurgen Klopp and he has spent much of the season assessing his options first-hand before it is his turn to mould it into his own.

A big summer is anticipated with incomings and outgoings, with the forward line expecting plenty of attention after transfer links for Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Federico Chiesa.

Against Chelsea, Slot used five of his six forward options and was rewarded with just one shot on target – from Cody Gakpo in the ninth minute.

As per FotMob, Virgil van Dijk finished the match with the most shots by a Liverpool player (three) and the joint-most on target (one) – and, of course, the only goal.

Harvey Elliott and Diogo Jota (two shots, zero on target) were next best when it came to attempts, while Mo Salah, Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold all finished with one shot and zero on target.

So, of Liverpool’s five forwards, there was a total of five shots for a return of one on target – an ineffective return even if the result mattered little with the title wrapped in red ribbons.

At Stamford Bridge, the Reds dominated possession (65 percent vs. 35 percent) but created an xG of 0.66 in open play, compared to Chelsea‘s 2.3.

Moreover, there were a combined 18 touches from the forwards inside the Blues’ box – Salah (seven), Nunez (four), Jota (four), Gakpo (three) and Chiesa (zero) – while Chelsea‘s four options managed 25.

It underlines why investment is anticipated in attack this summer, with the Reds needing a consistent goal threat beyond just Salah.

There is, of course, the context we mentioned in that the fixture was of little significance when it came to the league table but Van Dijk was right to say: “This hurts, and it should hurt.

“Any defeat hurts. We are representing Liverpool everywhere we go. Like I said, it has to hurt. We are all winners and I’m definitely disappointed.”

It is not the first time this season we have been left to lament the lack of potency up top, and it ought to be one of the first pieces of business addressed during the summer.

