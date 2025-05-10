Martin Zubimendi is reportedly heading to Arsenal this summer, with Liverpool fans reacting to the news regarding the former Reds target.

Last summer, Zubimendi emerged as a leading option for Arne Slot, with the Dutchman seeing him as an ideal addition to the midfield.

In the end, the Spaniard decided to stay at Real Sociedad, citing homesickness as one of the reasons for turning down Liverpool.

On Saturday, Fabrizio Romano reported that Zubimendi has “verbally agreed” to join Arsenal this summer, with the Gunners just needing to trigger his £51 million release clause.

? Arsenal agree deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, here we go! ??? Zubimendi has now verbally agreed to sign a long term deal… so formal steps must follow soon with Arsenal to trigger €60m clause. Zubi, ready to become the first signing of the new season. pic.twitter.com/yzYJOydstE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2025

The 26-year-old is expected to head to the Emirates on a long-term deal, as Mikel Arteta adds a significant player for his midfield.

Naturally, some Liverpool fans have reacted to the news on X, admitting their bemusement at Zubimendi’s decision-making.

Zubimendi rejecting us was a blessing in disguise because we wouldn’t have seen Gravenberch be so good in his new role on a weekly basis. pic.twitter.com/fXFObA0EKl — Samuel (@SamueILFC) May 10, 2025

Martin Zubimendi. What a strange individual. Rejected the chance to become a Champion with Liverpool due to the mountains, food and scenery of San Sebastian. Then 12 months later agrees to join perennial losers Arsenal, giving up the mountains, food and scenery of San Sebastian. pic.twitter.com/cdDzi6hXUw — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) May 10, 2025

Zubimendi could have been a Premier League Champion now instead he is sending his farewell vibes in a disappointing season — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) May 8, 2025

Zubimendi throwing away his mountain fetish to go trophyless at Arsenal ? Liverpool really always gets the last laugh. https://t.co/HmFyBybJHa — Deividas (@deitutis) May 10, 2025

We already have better midfielders than Zubimendi pic.twitter.com/sI8OvmvgiX — Alex ?? (@Alex_LFC123) May 10, 2025

Zubimendi must've been convinced by those huge mountains they have in London. https://t.co/bjviVIAupc — Red (@TaintlessRed) May 10, 2025

Really quite funny Zubimendi turned down Liverpool cos he loved his home side & the mountains too much, misses out on a Premier league title, then just 10 months later is joining the team that finished runners up cos Liverpool don't want him anymore lol — Richard Socks ? (@SocksyBeast) May 10, 2025

Gravenberch to Zubimendi next season pic.twitter.com/6PHr6IdOs8 — ???™? #HUGHESOUT #COYS (@KayLFC05_) May 10, 2025

It does seem odd that Zubimendi opted against joining Liverpool because of wanting to remain in Spain, but has been quick to seal a move to Arsenal one year later.

In hindsight, the Spain international not moving to the Reds acted as a blessing in disguise, though, allowing Ryan Gravenberch to excel in a deep-lying berth.

There is every chance that Zubimendi will be a good signing for Arsenal, acting as an upgrade on Thomas Partey and Jorginho in the No. 6 role.

But Liverpool won’t be losing any sleep about failing to snap him up, considering they won the Premier League title without him!