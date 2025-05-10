➔ SUPPORT US
2T6RD42 November 11, 2023, Almeria, Spain: SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 11: Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad celebrate a goal during the La Liga EA Sports match between UD Almeria and Real Sociedad at Power Horse Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Almeria, Spain. (Credit Image: © Jose Luis Contreras/DAX via ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

Martin Zubimendi ‘agrees’ transfer – and Liverpool fans all say the same thing

Martin Zubimendi is reportedly heading to Arsenal this summer, with Liverpool fans reacting to the news regarding the former Reds target.

Last summer, Zubimendi emerged as a leading option for Arne Slot, with the Dutchman seeing him as an ideal addition to the midfield.

In the end, the Spaniard decided to stay at Real Sociedad, citing homesickness as one of the reasons for turning down Liverpool.

On Saturday, Fabrizio Romano reported that Zubimendi has “verbally agreed” to join Arsenal this summer, with the Gunners just needing to trigger his £51 million release clause.

The 26-year-old is expected to head to the Emirates on a long-term deal, as Mikel Arteta adds a significant player for his midfield.

Naturally, some Liverpool fans have reacted to the news on X, admitting their bemusement at Zubimendi’s decision-making.

It does seem odd that Zubimendi opted against joining Liverpool because of wanting to remain in Spain, but has been quick to seal a move to Arsenal one year later.

In hindsight, the Spain international not moving to the Reds acted as a blessing in disguise, though, allowing Ryan Gravenberch to excel in a deep-lying berth.

There is every chance that Zubimendi will be a good signing for Arsenal, acting as an upgrade on Thomas Partey and Jorginho in the No. 6 role.

But Liverpool won’t be losing any sleep about failing to snap him up, considering they won the Premier League title without him!

