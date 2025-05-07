Rayan Ait-Nouri has again been linked to Liverpool, with Wolves to settle his future early on in the transfer window.

Andy Robertson‘s gradual drop-off in quality has led Liverpool to the search for a new left-back this summer.

In the Premier League, two main candidates have been linked over the last couple of years, Wolves‘ Ait-Nouri and Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez.

Telegraph journalist John Percy has offered an update on both, explaining the latter is now the Reds’ preferred option.

“Ait-Nouri, the Algeria international, has been scouted frequently by Liverpool and Manchester City in recent seasons, but Wolves are expected to discuss an improved deal ahead of the next campaign,” wrote the reporter.

“Ait-Nouri has two years left on his current deal and the Wolves hierarchy are ready to reward him for his performances and progress.

“Liverpool have been past admirers of the left wing-back but their No. 1 target in that position is Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez. Manchester City have also distanced themselves from a move this summer.

“Wolves envisage Ait-Nouri extending his stay at Molineux and are hopeful that an agreement can be reached before pre-season.”

Kerkez being the frontrunner would match up with what Merseyside journalists are saying.

Percy’s colleague, Chris Bascombe, has reported similar but suggested that the club are “reluctant to overpay for a left-back as they are looking for a player to share the workload with Robertson, not necessarily relegate him to back-up status.”

Kerkez would cost about £45 million, according to the Times.

What would Milos Kerkez bring to Liverpool?

• READ HERE: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and the key to Liverpool signing Bournemouth players

While it is credible that Liverpool would have had interest in Ait-Nouri, it now appears unlikely they would move for the Algerian with Kerkez also an option.

This Is Anfield spoke to the Bournemouth Daily Echo‘s Alex Smith about Kerkez after a breakout season.

Smith said: “He’s an excellent attacking left-back who has really kicked on this season.

“His delivery in particular has improved this season, some of the assists he has picked up have been excellent – his cross at Tottenham a highlight.

“His defence is also very good, he’s able to use his pace and physicality to deal well with threats and is a good tackler.

“He’s not the tallest so can struggle in the air – which is obviously not among the key attributes of a full-back but is one to be aware of.

“He has improved massively going forward and some of his crossing has been excellent this year, but there is also room for further improvement.”