Trent Alexander-Arnold CONFIRMS he is leaving Liverpool FC

Trent Alexander-Arnold has announced he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, saying he needs a “new change” and a “new challenge.”

Alexander-Arnold has finally owned his decision and confirmed he will be leaving his boyhood club this summer, ending months of speculation over his future.

The 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has taken to his social media platforms to announce his decision.

Speaking on his decision, Alexander-Arnold said: “I think first and foremost, I want to say it’s not an easy decision and there’s a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it.

“I’ve been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I’ve ever wanted to here.

After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season. This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life. I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this… pic.twitter.com/emAw5RvXq0 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 5, 2025

“Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I’ve got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that.”

A free transfer to Real Madrid will loom, bringing to end an what would have been a legendary career at Anfield after more than 350 appearances and winning every trophy possible with the Reds.

In a message to the fans via the club, he said: “There’s a lot I would like to say. The main thing is a massive thank you. You guys have been there from the start with me, you guys have supported me, been there.

“I’ve felt the support, the love, everything that you guys have done has never been unnoticed by me, I’ve loved every single minute of it. I hope they have felt that has been reciprocated and that I’ve given everything I could to the club.

“I’m just hoping that we’re able to carry on winning games, the noise [around my decision] doesn’t take away from the fact of what we’ve achieved this season.”

How Liverpool could still receive a fee for Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool could stand to bring in fee for their No. 66 if Real Madrid want him to play in the newly expanded Club World Cup this summer.

The issue is that the Club World Cup runs from June 14 to July 13, meaning Real’s group stage clashes with Al-Hilal, Pachuca and Salzburg will be held while the right-back is still under contract at Liverpool.

Real would therefore need to negotiate a payout with Liverpool if they are to release Alexander-Arnold from his contract early.

This may simply be a case of buying out the final month of his contract, which would be worth in the region of £800,000 to £1 million, but there is certainly a case to argue that the Reds could demand more on top.