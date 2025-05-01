Trophy lift, victory parade & 4 more matches – Liverpool FC in May

One of the best things about Liverpool getting the Premier League won early is that we all get to celebrate it several times.

A team that plays the Liverpool way and wins the championship in May April.

The Reds have a full summer now to bask in the glory of being champions, but there are still four matches to play, as well as fixtures for the women’s team and the under-18s.

May is set to be a special month as we build towards the trophy parade. Here’s all you need to know…

May 4 – Chelsea (A)

Hopefully, the players will have recovered better than some supporters as the Reds head to London for their first game as champions.

While there the title has already been secured, Liverpool will surely want to end the season on a positive note.

The Reds will have to be especially at the races given Chelsea still have plenty to play for. Enzo Maresca’s side currently lie fifth, only in the Champions League spots on goal difference.

May 4 – Women’s Merseyside derby at Anfield

Earlier in the day, before the men face Chelsea, there is the matter of a Merseyside derby to be played at Anfield.

Liverpool Women take on Everton Women in the Reds’ penultimate match of the season and their third game at Anfield this season.

The team finally got their first win at the stadium since 1999, when they thrashed Man United in March, and a victory against Everton would be their first in the league for six years.

May 11 – Arsenal (H)

Around Christmas time, we were looking ahead to this fixture as a potentially crucial game in the title race.

Thankfully, the stress of a decider has been avoided and Liverpool can instead look forward to receiving a guard of honour, something we can’t imagine Arsenal‘s players will enjoy!

The Gunners will have played the second leg of their Champions League semi-final just four days earlier, so they could be deflated from potential defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

May 19 – Brighton (A)

The only downside of the campaign’s home straight is that Liverpool’s trip to Brighton has been scheduled for a Monday night.

That means a 540-mile roundtrip for supporters with few accessible public transfer routes after the match.

It could be a tricky task for Liverpool on the pitch, too, with the hosts still holding ambitions of playing in Europe next year.

May 25 – Crystal Palace (H) – trophy lift

The day we have all been waiting for, the day Liverpool lift the title for the 20th time.

After playing Crystal Palace, the trophy presentation will take place against the backdrop of the Kop for the first time since 1990.

Oh, and this also happens to be the 20th anniversary of Liverpool’s miraculous comeback against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final.

May 26 – Premier League trophy parade

After lifting the trophy the day before, the squad will then parade it on an open-top bus around the city.

In 2019, there were an estimated 750,000 in attendance. In 2022, there were an estimated 500,000 on the streets.

This time, we wouldn’t be surprised if the numbers reached closer to 1 million, with the Monday being a bank holiday and fans having had plenty of time to plan in advance.

