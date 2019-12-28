Liverpool host Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, looking to finish a memorable 2019 with a bang.





Liverpool vs. Wolves

Sunday, December 29, 2019 – 4.30pm (GMT)

Anfield

Premier League

Referee: Anthony Taylor

What a year it has been for the Reds, not only clinching Champions League glory, but also sitting 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Boxing Day trip to Leicester was seen as arguably Liverpool’s toughest assignment of the season so far, but they produced a masterclass at the King Power Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men eased their way to a 4-0 victory, playing sublime football and looking every bit a team on the cusp of becoming champions.

There is still plenty of work to do, however, starting on Sunday, when a dangerous Wolves side make the trip to Anfield—having just beaten Man City 3-2 on Friday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team have become one of the league’s strongest outfits away from the ‘big six’, always proving capable of springing a shock.

Their excursions against Man City on Friday may have taken their toll, though, which has the ability to work in Liverpool’s favour.

While tiredness is something that could also affect the Reds, they won’t be feeling it as much as others, simply because of the winning mindset they find themselves in.

When everything is clicking, nobody wants to be rested.

This has the potential to be one of Liverpool’s trickier home games of the campaign, but they should still pick up another three points.

It would be a fitting way to sign off for 2019 – one of the most impressive years in the club’s history.

Team News

Liverpool are set to be without Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Fabinho until February, leaving Klopp light in defensive areas.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also be missing until well after the turn of the year, having injured his ankle in the Club World Cup final win over Flamengo, with the boss revealing that the injured quartet are not set to return to training until mid-January.

Jordan Henderson was in pain late on against Leicester, eventually being replaced, but he has been passed fit for Sunday’s game.

Rotation is likely to be on show from Klopp, as has been the case throughout December.

In truth, there can’t be many changes to the back-line due to a lack of options, so Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson should all start.

Henderson could continue in the No.6 role in Fabinho‘s absence, but James Milner stands a good chance of coming in, potentially for Gini Wijnaldum or Naby Keita.

In attack, it would be a surprise if Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all started, so expect to see Divock Origi or Xherdan Shaqiri included, or both.

Willy Boly and Morgan Gibbs-White are out for Wolves, while Nuno could make numerous changes, considering kick-off arrives less than 48 hours after the win over City.

Last 5 at Home to Wolves (All Competitions)

Won 2-0 – May 2019 (Mane x2)

Lost 2-1 – January 2017 (Origi; Stearman, Weimann)

Won 2-1 – September 2011 (Johnson OG, Suarez; Fletcher)

Lost 1-0 – December 2010 (Ward)

Won 2-0 – December 2009 (Gerrard, Benayoun)

Did You Know?

Alexander-Arnold was astonishing against Leicester, notching two assists and firing home Liverpool’s fourth goal of the night.

The 21-year-old has already registered eight assists in the league this season, leaving him just four short of the 12 he got last season.

That was a Premier League record by a defender, highlighting how good he has been this season.

This is a generational talent we are watching.

Form

Liverpool – Last five results (all competitions)

Won 4-0 vs. Leicester

Won 1-0 vs. Flamengo

Won 2-1 vs. Monterrey

Lost 5-0 vs. Aston Villa

Won 2-0 vs. Watford

Wolves – Last five results (all competitions)

Won 3-2 vs. Man City

Won 2-1 vs. Norwich

Lost 2-1 vs. Tottenham

Won 4-0 vs. Besiktas

Drew 2-2 vs. Brighton

Klopp’s View

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Klopp spoke about Roberto Firmino‘s return to scoring form and said he was never bothered about a lack of goals, on account of the Brazilian bringing so much more to the team:

“I told him that I’m not interested in that number. Because he’s the connector for our team, he’s so important for us. “He’s not the only one who can play the position, but he can play the position in a very special way. “He doesn’t have to come [and celebrate with me] everyday, every goal, but this time we had this little thing where he thought I was calm enough to leave him on the pitch in these games—I never thought about it. “He thought he had to say ‘thank you’, that’s all.”

TV & Liveblog Info

Liverpool vs. Wolves is live on Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm (GMT), with kickoff at 4.30pm.

Chris Williams is in charge of the final This Is Anfield matchday live blog of the year, guiding you through the action from 3.45pm.