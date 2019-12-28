Jurgen Klopp has indicated that Liverpool’s injured quartet will only return to first team action in February.





The Reds are currently without Joel Matip (knee), Fabinho (ankle), Dejan Lovren (hamstring) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle) as they each continue their recovery from their respective injuries.

Their absence each comes as a major blow to Jurgen Klopp‘s side during a relentless festive fixture list, with rotation through defence and midfield limited as a result.

And while Jordan Henderson has been given the all-clear after sustaining a kick to the shin in the win at Leicester, his sidelined teammates are not expected to return to training until “mid-January.”

Ahead of the meeting with Wolves, whereby the Reds are without any other serious concerns, the boss provided an update on the quartet.

“All positive but that again means, unfortunately, nothing in the first place because they should all be back in training [at the] latest by mid-January [but] how many games do we have until then, four or five?” Klopp revealed.

“I’m not sure. So that’s a little bit of a problem but we have to see.

“Ox is walking around here without crutches, without a boot, but we have to wait until the medical department gives us the green light.

“Joel is doing well, Fab is doing well, Dejan is doing well, so I would say in February we will have them all back. Until then, we have to see.”

While their recovery appears to be on track, if the outlined return date is accurate they are each likely to miss a further eight games across all competitions.

The Reds have already re-acquired Nat Phillips after recalling the young centre-back from his loan spell at Stuttgart in order to have cover at the heart of the defence, with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk the only two fit senior centre-backs remaining.

Klopp has stressed that “fresh legs are important” as the games continue to pile up, with Liverpool unable to afford further injuries to key players as the “situation is not perfect in the moment” as it is.