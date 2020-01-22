Jurgen Klopp has identified Liverpool’s “concentration levels” as a key area from improvement as the Reds look to continue their upward trajectory.





From ending last season one agonising point behind Man City to amassing a

record 64 points from a possible 66, it is fair to say Liverpool are not leaving anything to chance in 2019/20.

The disappointment of the second-place finish was relieved by a European Cup triumph and importantly provided the Reds with the belief and recognition that they were a force to be reckoned with.

Lessons were learned and invaluable experiences of a title race were under the belt, but for Klopp it was not the one point differential which was the catalyst for the current campaign rather the plotting of the natural steps of progression.

“The one point deficit made absolutely no impact, why should it?” Klopp told the media.

“It was just the situation last year, what we learned from last year is that we are a good football team.

“We thought we should use that in the new season as well. You don’t have a lot of difference, you meet all the opponents and you meet Man City twice a year.

“The results [against City] were a draw at home and a loss there, it is clear we wanted to improve that but all the rest is nothing to do with the opponents.

“It’s all about using your football skills, attitude, character, team play, individual skills – all that stuff in all the Premier League games.

“That’s what we have to do, but being one point down if we were that angry and thought that next year we will catch them, nobody had an idea before the season started if we can be even close because they can make their next steps as well.

“We thought about our next steps and tried to do them, nothing to do with the situation last year.”

And they have certainly taken the right next steps as Liverpool have amazed the masses and have left various opponents in their wake to date, having dropped points on just one occasion in the league so far this season.

To the naked eye, Liverpool are as close to perfect as you could wish to see.

However, within the camp from the manager and all the players, there is still plenty of improvement to be had.

And the boss pointed to the Reds’ “concentration level” as a prime example, with a dip in output inviting pressure, as seen against Man United, when the fixture should have already been tied up.

Liverpool’s superiority within a 90 minute spell has rarely been reflected on the scoreboard to date, setting up a few tense and nervy finishes – and Klopp is eager to see an improvement in the level of focus and intent deployed at various moments throughout a game.

“Concentration level. The last five minutes of the first half and the last 20 minutes [of the game] when United came back the game should have been decided already,” Klopp explained in regards to an area for improvement.

“I get it 100 percent, we are all human beings and that is normal. We do a lot of things right in the right way, dominate the game but don’t finish the situation off.

“The quality in the Premier League is just too high.

“There is a lot of space for improvement. How can we help ourselves? How lively can we stay even without creating constantly?

“We need to find a common way in these situations to still dominate the game in a slightly different manner.”