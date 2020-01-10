Liverpool make their first-ever visit to Tottenham‘s new stadium on Saturday evening, aiming to continue their incredible form in the Premier League.





Tottenham vs. Liverpool

Saturday, January 11, 2020 – 5.30pm (GMT)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Premier League (21)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

The Reds are back to normality this weekend after a remarkable night in the FA Cup last Sunday, with a heavily rotated side embarrassing Everton at Anfield.

Curtis Jones‘ stunner capped a memorable performance from a young side, but now Jurgen Klopp restores his focus to the league, likely with a more senior lineup planned in north London.

This provides another meeting between Klopp and Jose Mourinho, whose appointment as Tottenham manager in November is already proving controversial among supporters.

Spurs have won just once in their last five games, with a full-strength side held to a 1-1 draw by Middlesbrough in the FA Cup last time out, while their most recent outing in the league brought a 1-0 loss at Southampton.

They find themselves 28 points behind Liverpool heading into the weekend, having suffered the joint-most losses of any side in the top half (seven).

But the Reds cannot afford to underestimate Mourinho’s side as their push for a first Premier League title continues.

Team News

Klopp’s squad is boosted by the return of both Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri to training, though speaking on Friday the manager suggested his No. 32 may not be fully fit.

He also confirmed that neither Fabinho or Dejan Lovren will be ready, with their reintegration expected next week, while James Milner and Naby Keita are ruled out for at least the next two games.

“Both are muscle injuries, different and for different people, so let’s see how quick it will be,” he said.

“We really don’t have to put a timeframe on it, because we don’t know it exactly.

“We will see, we are open whenever they want to join us again, when the medical department gives us the green light!

“But for sure not for this weekend, not for in the week, but then we will see.”

Takumi Minimino is available for the first time in the Premier League, however, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also in contention after returning last weekend.

Spurs revealed on Thursday that Harry Kane had undergone surgery on a hamstring injury that will keep him out until April, while Moussa Sissoko is facing a similar period out with a knee problem.

Danny Rose is back in training, but Tanguy Ndombele (hip) is expected to miss out again, while Hugo Lloris (elbow) and Ben Davies (ankle) are unlikely to be fit.

Possible Spurs XI: Gazzaniga; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Aurier, Alli, Winks, Eriksen, Sessegnon; Lucas, Son

Last 5 Away to Tottenham (All Competitions)

Won 3-0 – August 2014 (Sterling, Gerrard pen, Moreno)

Drew 0-0 – October 2015

Drew 1-1 – August 2016 (Rose; Milner pen)

Lost 4-1 – October 2017 (Kane x2, Son, Alli; Salah)

Won 2-1 – September 2018 (Lamela; Wijnaldum, Firmino)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Capacity: 62,303

Spurs’ new stadium was opened in April 2019 following a series of delays, with this being the first time Liverpool visit the multipurpose ground.

This season, Spurs have won eight of their 13 games at home, losing twice, including four wins out of a possible five in all competitions since Mourinho’s arrival.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium includes the first stadium-located microbrewery, with Beavertown supplying craft beers such as Neck Oil in the southeast corner.

Did You Know?

Of the current managers in the English top flight, Klopp has only faced off against Pep Guardiola (18) more times than he has Mourinho (10).

So far he has suffered just two defeats to the Portuguese: a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid while manager of Borussia Dortmund, and the 2-1 setback away to Man United towards the end of 2017/18.

However, since taking over as Liverpool manager, Klopp has only won two of six clashes with Mourinho’s sides, with a pair of 3-1 victories over Chelsea and United respectively bookending a four-game run of three draws and a loss.

Liverpool dominated possession in all but one of those six games, at a combined 60 percent, averaging 17 shots on goal to the opposition’s seven.

Mourinho’s game plan is predictable, but Klopp will be urging his side to produce a performance like the 3-1 win over United at the end of 2018, when the Reds pummelled their rivals at Anfield with 36 shots to six.

Form

Liverpool – Last five results (all competitions)

Won 1-0 vs. Everton

Won 2-0 vs. Sheffield United

Won 1-0 vs. Wolves

Won 4-0 vs. Leicester

Won 1-0 vs. Flamengo

Tottenham – Last five results (all competitions)

Drew 1-1 vs. Middlesbrough

Lost 1-0 vs. Southampton

Drew 2-2 vs. Norwich

Won 2-1 vs. Brighton

Lost 2-0 vs. Chelsea

Klopp’s View

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Klopp outlined what he expects from Mourinho’s side, but insisted the Reds “cannot be 100 percent sure”:

“A good, organised Tottenham side, yes, putting some emphasis on defending for sure. “It is a home game for Tottenham and usually you go there and it used to be like they create and try to dominate the game—not sure if someone sees that in the moment. “A result is possible in different ways and we cannot be sure 100 percent what they are going to do but we have signs. “We have to think about what he did against us when he was with Man United but it cannot be the same as it is different players and we are a different opponent.”

TV & Liveblog Info

Tottenham vs. Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 5pm and kickoff at 5.30pm.

This Is Anfield’s Chris Williams will be providing our usual biased coverage on our matchday liveblog, beginning at 4.45pm.