Liverpool have confirmed a price reduction for tickets for the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury, with no first-team players set to feature.





Jurgen Klopp sparked controversy on Sunday night when he revealed he would not be in the dugout for the replay at Anfield, after the Reds’ 2-2 draw at New Meadow.

This is due to the fixture being held during the agreed Premier League winter break, with ties set for the first week of February, as Klopp argued that “you cannot promise everybody time off and then in the end you take it away.”

The manager has been criticised for his intention to allow Neil Critchley to take the reins, with a squad similar to the League Cup quarter-final at Aston Villa last month.

His absence is the most questionable, with Jamie Carragher writing that “the picture of him in Ibiza with a [beer] will be on every front page,” while fans called for a cap on ticket prices due to lack of senior players involved.

The club have now confirmed this will be the case, with adult tickets across the entire stadium priced at £15.

Over-65s will be £11.50, young adults at £5 and juniors just £1, while tickets sold in the local general sale will be £9.

The same prices apply to Shrewsbury, who have requested their full allocation.

This, of course, presents an issue in terms of Shrewsbury’s ‘payday’ of securing a replay at Anfield, but the Liverpool Echo report that the two clubs have been in talks to find an “agreeable solution.”

Whether this comes in form of a financial settlement based on revenue for a first-team fixture is unclear, though this would be a significant outlay for Liverpool.

Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts explained after the draw at the weekend that replay would allow his club to invest in video analysis equipment and an improved drainage system for their pitch.

The date and time for the fixture is yet to be confirmed.