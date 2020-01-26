Jurgen Klopp has said he will not take charge of the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury, with Neil Critchley leading a youth side instead.





The Reds were expected to dominate at New Meadow, despite Klopp making 11 changes, but it proved to be the youngsters—and stand-in goalkeeper Adrian—who impressed the most.

Shrewsbury will now head to Anfield for a replay after the 2-2 draw on Sunday, with Klopp still yet to have progressed past the fourth round as Liverpool manager.

The replay is set to be held on February 5/6, disrupting the two-week ‘winter break’.

Speaking after the game, Klopp claimed Critchley will take charge at Anfield, as the under-23s coach did in the League Cup quarter-final at Aston Villa.

Critchley will again lead a side comprised entirely of youth players, with Klopp claiming none of his senior squad will be in contention.

The key difference between this replay and the trip to Villa Park in December is, of course, that the first team are not on a different continent, which will no doubt see Klopp attract widespread criticism.

Klopp had intended to provide his squad with a week’s break between the clashes with Southampton (Feb 1) and Norwich (Feb 15), and that plan appears to be steadfast, with the boss telling reporters that he will “respect the winter break.”

Klopp said club was told last April to 'respect winter break' and not arrange friendlies or any games. So he is taking this advice. No senior players available for cup replay. — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) January 26, 2020

This can certainly be seen as disrespectful to Shrewsbury, and the FA will no doubt take offence too, but Liverpool’s focus clearly remains on the Premier League and the Champions League.

Klopp brought on Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in an attempt to win the game and avoid the replay, but his side were held 2-2 and now must host the League One side at Anfield.