Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool recorded their 20th league win from 21 games, with 1-0 win away to Tottenham on Saturday, going 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League.





Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

January 11, 2020

Goals: Firmino 37′

Alisson (out of 10) – 8

Alisson has been faultless since returning from injury and he was yet again immaculate against Spurs.

He was called into action numerous times after the break, but dealt with the danger impressively, showing world-class handling.

The best goalkeeper in the world.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Alexander-Arnold has been in the best form of his Liverpool career and he shone on Saturday, albeit not as emphatically as in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old’s use of the ball was as slick as ever, but his impact in the final third was relatively muted.

He was given a tough evening by the dangerous duo of Son and Lucas Moura, but stuck doggedly to his defensive duties.

Joe Gomez – 7

Liverpool had kept eight clean sheets in Gomez’s last nine appearances prior to the Spurs game and he produced a largely strong display.

He misjudged one long ball in the first half, and was booked for a needless lunge on Son Heung-min, but he looked a class act overall.

Virgil van Dijk‘s best partner long-term, even though his concentration did wane a little late on here.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Van Dijk carried on his record of being an ever-present in the Premier League this season, holding the back-line together as per usual.

The Dutchman was strong aerially, put on the after-burners when required and never looked ruffled against a speedy Spurs attack.

Performances such as these are simply the norm – one tackle on Dele Alli was monstrous.

Andy Robertson – 6

Robertson earned a much-needed rest last weekend, but he returned to the Liverpool team on Saturday.

The left-back wasn’t at his best, however, despite the positives still outweighing the negatives.

Some of his crossing was uncharacteristically off-target and he lost possession a few times, generally lacking his normal influence.

He still provided endless overlaps, though.

Jordan Henderson – 7

Henderson has been receiving huge praise for his recent performances and this was another solid showing.

The skipper was robbed early on, then again sooner after, but he grew into the game and his influence became greater as the minutes ticked by, as he oozed authority.

He was involved in Roberto Firmino‘s opener, but tired during a tense finale.

Gini Wijnaldum – 9 (Man of the Match)

Liverpool’s Mr. Reliable again started in the middle of the park and he was magnificent throughout.

A strong physical presence who kept possession in metronomic fashion, he helped Liverpool’s midfield get the better of the hosts’, producing lovely touches and endless running along the way.

Barring one mistake, when Son Heung-min robbed him, he was perfect.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 6

Oxlade-Chamberlain made his first start since in the league since Bournemouth away on December 7 and was understandably a little rusty.

He almost made a dream start against his former north London rivals, hitting the post in the second minute, and his dynamism brought drive to the midfield.

It was probably a planned sub for Lallana on the hour-mark, but Ox looked very disappointed when being subbed, perhaps with his own performance.

Mohamed Salah – 8

Salah’s inclusion was no surprise as he looked to add to his 14 goals for the season.

Liverpool’s No.11 was a constant threat to Spurs’ defence, twisting and turning and producing one dazzling first-half run.

The Egyptian assisted Firmino’s goal, firing wide himself before half-time, and his quality on the ball was better than in recent weeks.

Sadio Mane – 8

The newly-crowned African Player of the Year was one of the key figures for Liverpool, without quite hitting top gear.

Jose Mourinho clearly paid special attention to the Reds’ No.10, making debutant Japhet Tanganga keep tight to him, but he still found space and made things happen.

His work-rate was admirable, with several crucial moments of defensive work helping out his teammates.

Roberto Firmino – 8

A refreshed Firmino led the line at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and he proved to the match-winner.

The Brazilian took his goal in ruthless fashion, also knitting things together beautifully in his own elegant way.

He got sloppy late on, as did so many of his teammates, but this was a very good day at the office.

Substitutes

Adam Lallana (on for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 61′) – 7

Lallana brought industry to the middle of the park and was very effective, working hard, winning balls and keeping possession.

Divock Origi (on for Mane, 81′) – 7

Nearly scored after a nice run and worked hard, too.

Xherdan Shaqiri (on for Salah, 90′) – n/a

Only on the pitch for a few minutes.

Subs not used: Adrian, Phillips, Williams, Minamino

Manager

Jurgen Klopp – 8

Fresh off the back of his fourth Premier League Manager of the Month award this season, Klopp faced a big game in north London.

There were no surprises in his starting lineup and he got a formidable performance out of his side, barring a sloppy end.

Some of the football was a joy to watch on occasions and there was a professionalism to the display that was the mark of champions.

That’s all down to Klopp.

Player ratings definitions: 10 = Faultless | 9 = Excellent | 8 = Very Good | 7 = Good | 6 = Average | 5 = Below Par | 4 = Bad | 3 = Very Bad | 2 Awful | 1 = Surely Not

Make Your Ratings