Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus but remains asymptomatic, and Liverpool fans, players and legends have all offered their support to the King.

Liverpool issued a statement via Kenny’s family on Friday night confirming that the 69-year-old had tested positive during a spell in hospital, though he is not showing any symptoms at this stage.

Dalglish issued his thanks to the NHS staff “whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time,” and asked “that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them.”

The statement added that “he looks forward to being home soon,” with the Liverpool legend having enjoyed time with his family during the lockdown.

Dalglish is one of the most influential figures in the history of the club, with his endeavours both on and off the pitch unparalleled as he led the Reds through tragedy and triumph.

He is universally respected, and this was clear as many turned to social media to provide ‘get well soon’ messages after the news broke of his diagnosis.

Among those were the current Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, along with his predecessor Steven Gerrard and the likes of Jamie Carragher, James Milner, Alisson and Ian Rush:

Love from Becker family to Sir Kenny Dalglish!! — Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) April 10, 2020

We are sending our best wishes to Sir Kenny Dalglish this evening. Get well soon, Kenny. pic.twitter.com/1SPspmFDxP — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) April 10, 2020

Get Well Soon, King Kenny. Thinking of Marina and the family. From your “Scully” co-star. #YNWA @ElvisCostello pic.twitter.com/aAmljhyyjp — Elvis Costello (@ElvisCostello) April 10, 2020

Dalglish’s daughter Kelly Cates and son Paul also sent thanks to those wishing their father well:

Thank you so much for your lovely messages and I’m really sorry I can’t reply to them all ?? — Kelly Cates (@KellyCates) April 10, 2020

It’s not my place to comment on my old man, he can do that for himself in due course. Truly humbling messages from supporters of all teams. I’m sure we can all agree this is more important than football & that we are all united as blues to support the NHS. Stay safe everyone. ?? — Paul Dalglish (@DalglishPaul) April 11, 2020

Get well soon, King!

This Is Anfield is backing an initiative to provide funds to hospitals in the Merseyside area, with personal protective equipment for those treating the coronavirus in desperately short supply.

To donate to or fundraise for the Royal Liverpool Hospital click here, and for the Aintree University Hospital click here.

The NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Appeal has set up a Moneygiving page here, and at time of writing almost a quarter of their £100 million target has been raised.