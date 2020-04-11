LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, October 13, 2017: Kenny Dalglish poses for a portrait outside the newly renamed Kenny Dalglish Stand at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Hendo, Gerrard & Carra lead ‘get well soon’ messages for Sir Kenny Dalglish

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus but remains asymptomatic, and Liverpool fans, players and legends have all offered their support to the King.

Liverpool issued a statement via Kenny’s family on Friday night confirming that the 69-year-old had tested positive during a spell in hospital, though he is not showing any symptoms at this stage.

Dalglish issued his thanks to the NHS staff “whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time,” and asked “that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them.”

The statement added that “he looks forward to being home soon,” with the Liverpool legend having enjoyed time with his family during the lockdown.

Dalglish is one of the most influential figures in the history of the club, with his endeavours both on and off the pitch unparalleled as he led the Reds through tragedy and triumph.

He is universally respected, and this was clear as many turned to social media to provide ‘get well soon’ messages after the news broke of his diagnosis.

Among those were the current Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, along with his predecessor Steven Gerrard and the likes of Jamie Carragher, James Milner, Alisson and Ian Rush:

View this post on Instagram

Get well soon gaffer! ? ?? #YNWA

A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on

View this post on Instagram

Get well soon king ? ??

A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on

View this post on Instagram

Get well soon king ????

A post shared by Jose enrique (@joseenriquee3) on

View this post on Instagram

Get well soon King Kenny ? #YNWA

A post shared by Patrik Berger (@patrikbergerofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

Get well soon Boss????

A post shared by DAVIDTHOMPSON (@davidthomo_official77) on

View this post on Instagram

Sending all my love.

A post shared by Dominic Matteo (@dommatteo21) on

Dalglish’s daughter Kelly Cates and son Paul also sent thanks to those wishing their father well:

Get well soon, King!

This Is Anfield is backing an initiative to provide funds to hospitals in the Merseyside area, with personal protective equipment for those treating the coronavirus in desperately short supply.

To donate to or fundraise for the Royal Liverpool Hospital click here, and for the Aintree University Hospital click here.

The NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Appeal has set up a Moneygiving page here, and at time of writing almost a quarter of their £100 million target has been raised.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments