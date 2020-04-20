Bored during lockdown? Keep yourself entertained with these Liverpool wordsearches – we’ve got three puzzles for Kop Kids, which get harder as they go.

While kids continue their schoolwork and many parents work from home, there are still plenty of hours to fill while staying safe in isolation.

With Liverpool not likely to play again until June, and not back at Melwood until May, Reds need to find other ways to get their fix until the season begins again.

Here, we’ve put together three LFC wordsearches, with players from past and present, legendary managers and key places from the club’s history, whether it be the Kop or Istanbul.

So print them off and fill them in, save them and draw over them or simply look for all the words using just your eyes.

Can you find every word in our three wordsearches? Let us know on Twitter @thisisanfield, or in the comments below!

Easy

Medium

Hard