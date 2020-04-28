From mowing the lawn to doing a jigsaw and cooking nutritious meals, Andy Robertson is a man in demand in lockdown with Liverpool.

There have been copious amounts of challenges and initiatives which have made the rounds during the coronavirus pandemic, which range from keeping us active or entertained.

Life in lockdown has seen normal everyday activities and meetups put on hold and that includes our regular Liverpool fix. But we aren’t the only ones.

The squad themselves have bunkered down at home and much like the rest of the world have seen their interactions limited to online means.

But he’ll have to leave them at his doorstep as per social distancing protocols as he has a date with Dejan Lovren and his favourite boxsets.

And in a world where the first letter of your name and the month you were born matches you up with your Liverpool isolation buddy and your activity, the Reds are doing alright.

The club released the graphic on their Instagram page and while fans from around the world were eager to see what they’d be doing with which each player, the team themselves didn’t want to miss out.

Adrian and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were both paired up with Robbo, as was the man himself.

“Mowing the grass with myself, better get to it,” the left-back commented, but the club were swiftly on hand to soften the blow as they “were sure Trent will assist you with that.”

But after Trent conceded that his full-back partner in crime, who have combined for 21 assists in 2019/20 so far, was not his number one, it was instead his pet dog, it may not be a guarantee.

Adrian went above and beyond, however, creating a brilliant rundown of how doing a jigsaw with Robbo would pan out:

“Adrian caught a piece, thrown to Robbo, he controls with the chest and makes an outstanding cross directly to the needed area on the table…jigsaw completed.”

Ox, on the other hand, took the alternative route of a cheeky swipe as he’ll be cooking some nutritional meals for Robbo, meaning: “Maybe finally get some muscle on the frail, childlike upper body of his.”

But he’ll have to leave them at his doorstep as per social distancing protocols as he has a date with Dejan Lovren and his favourite boxsets.

It’s great to the see the team joining in on the fun and engaging with one another in the public arena, let’s just hope we can all get back to activities such as these face-to-face sooner rather than later.