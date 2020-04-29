Another day further toward the eventual end of the global shutdown, whenever it comes, and another day closer to the next Liverpool game.

Why Ox and Virg became Reds, not blues

Liverpool went head-to-head with Chelsea in two separate transfers back in 2017—and won both the battles.

In years gone by, the opposite had often proven true: Florent Malouda, Willian and Mohamed Salah (initially!) all opted for Stamford Bridge over Anfield. But much has changed, particularly since Jurgen Klopp came to town.

Dutch centre-back Van Dijk was never going anywhere else and didn’t care to join Antonio Conte over Klopp in the slightest, say the Athletic, even when any prospective move was put on hold for six months.

And when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was approached by Chelsea, he wasn’t swayed by their big offer as it was Klopp’s style and role in the team he had earmarked for Ox which were the far bigger attractions.

It’s further proof of the enormous turnaround in fortunes for the Reds in the transfer market which have taken the club right to the top of the world game.

Corner taken quickly…!

A moment none of us will ever forget, least of all Divock Origi.

The Belgian striker started and finished the scoring in the dramatic 4-0 win over Barcelona last season, sending the Reds to the Champions League final, and he has now explained precisely how that incredible late goal off a quickly taken set-piece came about.

Our man for the big occasion says a brief moment of eye contact with Trent Alexander-Arnold was all it took, and even after the ball crossed the line it didn’t quite click how vital the strike was.

“When it went in, it happened so quick. Even mentally to realise it takes a while and it was a key moment.”

Origi spoke about the psychological side of the game, being ready for big moments and the emotion that scoring such incredible, season-defining goals brings about.

Coping with the shutdown

Latest football leagues restart news

Bookmark it, circle it on your calendar, stick it in your diaries: 13 June is the current target being spoken about for a return of Premier League football.

There’s still a long way to go before anybody can confirm that, with much resting on the state of social health and the guarantee of a screening process for all individuals involved.

But clubs are hoping to train from mid-May onwards—more on the details right here.

Meanwhile, La Liga have signalled their intent to have clubs back in training as soon as possible after the government gave the go-ahead; mid-June is also Spain’s top flight’s aim for a restart in matches.

Stupid decision of the day

As far as managerial changes go, Newcastle haven’t always done particularly well with theirs.

Steve Bruce, however, has fared far better than many expected—us included. How very Newcastle of them, then, to be looking for something brighter, shinier and newer than something which is functioning rather well.

Jorge Jesus is the man in the frame if a takeover goes through: experienced and brilliant, but he has already turned them down once and at age 65 he hasn’t come any closer to the Premier League yet than being at Benfica.

