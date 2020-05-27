Jordan Henderson believes lifting the Premier League trophy in an empty stadium will be “strange,” but has dismissed suggestions the title is already Liverpool’s.

With six points to clinch it, Henderson is set for the bizarre distinction of being the first Liverpool captain to win the Premier League title and also the first to do so behind closed doors.

The Reds are set to play their remaining nine fixtures without fans as the English top flight discusses the best way to conclude the campaign within the current safety guidelines, which is certainly not ideal.

But it is essential, and regardless of the circumstances Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be deserved champions, having already taken 82 points from 29 games to establish a 25-point lead over Man City.

They are one of the most dominant sides in the history of English football, but in an interview for the BBC’s Football Daily, he stressed that there is “work to do” before a “strange” trophy lift can be considered.

“Of course it would feel different, if you were to win any trophy and be given it and there were no fans there, it would be pretty strange,” he told Kelly Cates.

“But as a player, for us we’ve just got to concentrate on what’s important, and that, again, as boring as it sounds, is taking each game as it comes if we do get back to playing games, and doing our best.

“Because it’s still not over, we’ve still got work to do and we still need to perform at a high level right the way until the end of the season.

“We want to finish as strong as we can to make sure that it’s a full season where we’ve performed at a very high level.

“And in terms of things after that, whether we’ll win it or whatever, in terms of trophies and the fans not being there, I think you’ve just got to deal with it when it comes.

“Hopefully if that does happen we’re still in a very good position, because it means that we’ve won the Premier League.

“We’ll all be very happy, I’m sure, but then we can just look forward to the future.

“Whenever fans are allowed back in the stadium, I’m sure we can have some sort of celebration together.”

Henderson’s hope for an eventual celebration with the fans follows Liverpool chairman Tom Werner’s assertion that they will plan a trophy parade when it is safe to do so.

The party will simply be delayed, and the Reds can savour the scenes in front of supporters in the future—after, as the captain points out, they get the job done.

He also discussed the prospect of playing games behind closed doors and detailed his experience with England in their 0-0 draw with Croatia in 2018, with fans not permitted in Stadion Rujevica due to sanctions against the hosts.

“It is different, it is strange, but at times like this you’ve just got to try and adapt as best you can,” he explained.

“And at the end of the day when you go onto the pitch you’ve just got to give everything and try and do your best, like you always do.”

The mentality at Liverpool clearly hasn’t wavered—particularly with Henderson—and that should stand them in good stead to get the title over the line when the Premier League resumes.