Liverpool were one of over 200 football clubs across the world to take part in the project, inspired by Roma, which was run on International Missing Children’s Day on Monday.

The Italian side have been at the forefront of social media campaigns to help search for missing children around the world, publishing notice of a missing child with every transfer announcement last summer.

The campaign was one which attracted widespread adulation and success, where six children who featured on Roma’s posts have since been found.

The initiative was set up by Roma with support from the European Club Association (ECA) for the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC).

The aim of the initiative is “to take advantage of the incredible reach of football clubs on Twitter to raise awareness about 101 children currently separated from their loved ones around the world.”

Roma published the 200-strong list of clubs from around the world who were eager to use their platform to help reunite missing children with their loved ones.

Liverpool were one of 17 clubs from England who shared a video featuring missing children on Monday to their 14.5 million Twitter followers worldwide:

Missing children from the UK, United States, Spain, Australia, Italy, Argentina, Nairobi and Germany were all listed with their last known location and the relevant details if someone has any information.

Bob Cunningham, CEO at ICMEC, said of the project: “On International Missing Children’s Day 2020, we are honoured to have the support of the global football community.

“With the huge following and global reach that these clubs boast, we hope that someone, somewhere could recognise one of the missing children in the videos and lead to a child being reunited with their loved ones.”

After witnessing success with their initiative reap success in the months since they kickstarted it last summer, Roma’s move to widen their reach is a brilliant show of unity and it’s heartening to see Liverpool and a long list of clubs from across the globe involved.

* In the UK, Missing People are a charitable organisation responsible for bringing missing children and adults back together with their families, you can find out more here.