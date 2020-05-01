Outrageous Koulibaly rumour & Premier League return plan – Friday’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool, silly transfer rumours, lots of stressful decisions to be made and the best of the rest in football: it’s your Friday news wrap.

Reds ‘make contact’ with Napoli over Koulibaly

Now first of all, let’s make it clear that pairing Virgil van Dijk with Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of Alisson sounds rather like no opposing team would ever score another goal against Liverpool again.

However, the practicalities of such a move make it an unlikely story to have much truth.

Tuttomercato say the Reds have made initial contact with Napoli over a move for the brilliant Senegalese centre-back, due to neither Joel Matip—who will be sold, they add—or Joe Gomez impressing as Virgil’s partner.

Clearly, this is nonsense: both have had spells where they have been little short of immaculate.

Also, paying another fortune for a second central defender seems unlikely, and both Koulibaly and Van Dijk habitually favour the left side of the central duo.

Don’t expect this one to have a successful outcome, we’d suggest.

Vote on the way for Premier League clubs

May 7 will see the UK government reassess the current lockdown and offer guidance as to potential next steps to be taken; it’s also the date that the Premier League clubs may be taking a series of votes on how to restart the season.

Among the topics to be debated are on the use of five substitutes and the potential for playing at neutral venues, as Project Restart begins to become more clear.

Government advice, safety of employees and the general social health situation will all play key roles on how and when top-flight football returns in England.

Video Reds

Good old Trent, getting the fans and media going by challenging Jadon Sancho to join Liverpool over Manchester United.

It’s not something we’d normally get to hear in the average post-match interview!

Here’s what Trent said and why he wants Sancho at Anfield

Mane has cleared up the copycat debate over his and Firmino’s goal celebrations

And Milner has explained his shock wake-up call as an older player, what keeps him going, why the Reds want more and his pride at wearing No. 7

Leagues restart latest news

We know above that the Premier League remains committed to a restart when safe to do so.

But further down the league ladder, the same may not be the case. Academy football is now over for the season and a leak from within Bristol Rovers intimates that Football League action is likely to be over and done with for 19/20, too.

La Liga are full steam ahead for a return to playing though, with the key stakeholders wanting action back on “global TV screens as soon as possible,” according to the Athletic.

Quickfire LFC news

Former boss Brendan Rodgers says it would be a shame if the Reds aren’t handed the title and are fully deserving of it (Sky Sports)

Few will forget Jurgen hanging off the back of a bus with a beer after winning the Champions League, but he says he was in a far worse state in 2012 after a German double (Goal)

Dominic Matteo has spoken about the hell he had to go through to overcome a brain tumour (Mirror)

And Momo Sissoko says Jordan Henderson‘s efforts in establishing the #PlayersTogether initiative was a vital example to set (ESPN)

Around the Prem

United want Grealish over Maddison as the latter is too expensive. Solid reasoning to close the gap (MEN)

Chelsea will sign Derby’s Max Bird for around £5m (Star)

AC Milan and Arsenal will fight it out for Nabil Fekir this summer, meaning we’ll probably see pointless Liverpool headlines on the matter for months on end (Marca)

And the crazy Inter Milan ‘rebuild’ sees Conte want Victor Moses on a permanent deal, but only if Chelsea lower their £10m price. Where to begin here?! (Calciomercato)

Stupid *alleged* mistake of the day

Remember Daniel Sturridge getting a worldwide ban for his involvement in betting on a transfer?

Kieran Trippier has now been charged with a similar breach of the FA’s Betting Rules.

He says he has “placed no bets…or received any financial benefit” from others betting, while the alleged rule breach relates to the time he moved from Spurs to Atletico.

Who wants to hazard a guess at what they think might have occurred…

Tweet of the day

More brilliant work from the captain!

It was a really difficult end to 2019 for season ticket holder, David Kerruish, so @JHenderson decided it was time for a surprise ?? Dear Liverpool FC, presented by @NIVEAMENUK, returns… pic.twitter.com/TqyHxPHF3z — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) May 1, 2020

What we’re reading

Former Reds winger Jordon Ibe has seen his career fall off a cliff and off-field problems haven’t helped. Here he looks at battling mental health and explains how he’s taking charge once more, in the Telegraph.

And in the Guardian there’s a closer look at Pablo Mari, Arsenal‘s on-loan defender who could sign permanently in the summer.