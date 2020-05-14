This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Premier League TV plan & Reds want Chelsea youngster – Thursday’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are after one of Chelsea‘s most recent debutants who is yet to sign a contract extension, while we could see every game when the Premier League returns.

 

Reds chasing Chelsea debutant Anjorin

Reports out of Nigeria suggest that the Reds are hoping to keep their youth talent drive going this summer with a move for Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin.

He’s an England youth international, also eligible for the African nation through his parentage, and only made his senior league debut in March.

His contract expires at the end of next season and AllNigeriaSoccer say the Reds, plus Arsenal, Norwich and both Manchester clubs, want to sign him this summer.

There may be nothing more than hope to this, as the attacking midfielder was said to have agreed terms on a new deal several weeks ago—but it hasn’t yet been officially signed.

Having signed Harvey Elliott last summer and remaining keen on Arsenal‘s Bukayo Saka, it’s no surprise that the Reds are hoping to keep landing top talent from top-flight rivals—it’s one way to stay ahead of the curve, and the youngsters know they’ll definitely get the chance under Jurgen Klopp.

 

Premier League set out TV plan for return

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2019: A silhouette of television cameras during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There had been some discussion over the last few weeks that top-flight games in England could be spaced out and played on every day across the week, similar to the apparent plan in Spain.

But that isn’t the case according to a leak in the Mail, which instead says there will be a feast from Friday night to Monday.

Pleasingly, each of those 10 games will be screened live one way or another—no more 3pm blackout, remember—with Sky Sports showing four, BT Sport another and the other five potentially on free-to-air, YouTube or a mix of other possibilities.

All the kick-off times will be staggered: one Friday night, four Saturday, four Sunday and another Monday night.

United vs. Spurs will be the first Friday night game.

 

An eye on the future

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2019: Liverpools goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo celebrates his side's third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 234th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Football’s future is full of unknowns, at the major level over the next few weeks and the longer-term possibilities for players.

 

Leagues restart latest updates

Jurgen Klopp is keen to get started but the managers as a collective feel the current aim of 12 June is “too ambitious” for the Premier League to resume.

The Championship are looking at resuming training on 25 May, meanwhile.

In Italy, the head of the country’s Olympic Committee has said he thinks there’s a 99 per cent chance the government give the go-ahead for Serie A to restart on 13 June.

 

Quickfire LFC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, October 13, 2017: Kenny Dalglish poses for a portrait outside the newly renamed Kenny Dalglish Stand at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool have until 23 June to agree extensions with Lallana et al whose contracts are up the following week (PL)
  • Michael Ballack has told Kai Havertz to stay with Leverkusen rather than move to Liverpool (SportBild/Mirror)
  • And Kenny Dalglish says neutral venues are probably the best option for finishing off the league season (Sky Sports)

 

Around the Prem

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 27, 2019: Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli looks dejected at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Dele Alli and his family were burgled at knifepoint this week (BBC Sport)
  • Bayern say they won’t be held to ransom over Leroy Sane…but will bid £50m for the player who has a year left on his deal (Telegraph)
  • Chelsea want over £30m for Tiemoue Bakayoko, but PSG won’t pay a penny more than £26m. Who’ll blink first in the battle of the pointless £4m they’ll never miss for the player they’ll both never play? (Le10Foot)
  • And Man United have supposedly won the race for Moussa Dembele ahead of Chelsea for £62m, one day after the headlines about their ‘all-English transfer window’ (Express)

 

Stupid argument of the day

Brighton et al are still bleating about how unfair it is that they might be made to play in neutral venues.

Meanwhile, in the Portuguese top flight, Santa Clara have agreed to play their remaining home games at the Portuguese FA headquarters, a two-and-a-half hour flight away from their home in the Azores.

Perspective, Seagulls.

 

Tweet of the day

 

What we’re reading

A look at how the club supports former players from the Academy, on the club website.

And remember when Liverpool beat Blackburn at Anfield but United still lost the league? Here’s a look back at that “perfect” day, by Michael Butler in the Guardian.

 

