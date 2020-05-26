Reds target teen duo & Atletico match linked to coronavirus spread – Tuesday’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are continuing their drive to sign the top young talents around and the current players are facing new challenges at training.

Young pair tracked by Reds for summer moves

Liverpool’s youth drive looks set to continue this summer, even if we’re yet to see whether the bigger deals for first-team players are hampered or halted.

One local report and one from the Continent suggest the U23s could be looking at a new left-sided pairing in the seasons to come, if both deals go through.

First, the Lancashire Telegraph report that Blackburn Rovers left winger Luke Brennan, 18 years old, is a target for the Reds—as well as Leeds and Brighton.

He was due to be signing a new contract with Rovers but hasn’t done so due to the early end of the Academy season and being away from the club, leaving others ready to step in.

Further afield, Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Sport Witness) say the Reds are ready to make a big bid for 17-year-old left-back Nuno Mendes, who is currently with Sporting.

Manchester United are also linked, but the Reds could go between €15 and 20 million to land the youngster.

On the opposite side of the pitch, though, Liverpool have no plans to recruit players thanks to the progress of Neco Williams—and could sign Timo Werner with relative ease in a financial sense, according to one football money expert.

Champions League match “caused increase” in deaths

Many locals and Liverpool fans expressed doubts at the Champions League last 16 second leg being played with Atletico Madrid fans flying in, as coronavirus had begun to spread significantly in the Spanish capital city at the time.

Now a top scientist leading the Covid-19 tracking project has stated that two major events “caused increased suffering and death”—the Reds’ match in Europe and the Cheltenham Festival.

The professor said “people will have probably died prematurely” because of the decision to allow the events to go ahead with people in attendance.

Cases of coronavirus around both areas were increased in the period immediately after.

Learning to train all over again

We all know, by now, that football training is in a rather different mode right now compared to five months ago. The processes are well in place to get us safely back on the pitch, though.

Leagues restart latest updates

Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has confirmed he was one of two people who tested positive for coronavirus in the Premier League this week and he must now self-isolate.

Top-flight clubs will vote on Wednesday on whether to return to full-contact training.

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora says every Serie A game should be free-to-air if the season is finished off. Discussions are currently underway.

And the Andalucian derby between Betis and Sevilla could be the first game in Spain once LaLiga is back.

Quickfire LFC news

Former Reds striker Dirk Kuyt is set for a first job in management, taking over at Fenerbahce with Henrik Larsson as assistant (De Telegraaf)

Jamie Redknapp has suggested Gerard Houllier initially preferred Stephen Wright as the bette prospect than Steven Gerrard (Mirror)

Steve Nicol believes Jordan Henderson has had a bigger impact on the Liverpool midfield than Xabi Alonso did (Goal)

And here’s how the Reds benefitted with Van Dijk where Ajax and PSV missed out

Around the Prem

Man United say Rashford and Pogba are fit for when games start again, so no excuses when they lose 5-0 to Spurs on the first game back (BBC)

Everton have bid up to £25m for Jean-Clair Todibo and have told Barcelona they want an answer within four days, which seems entirely reasonable considering nobody knows what they’re doing this summer (Mail)

Real Madrid will beat United to sign Donny van de Beek, presumably because there’s no reason they’ll bid for him having signed Fernandes (Le10Sport)

And Bayern didn’t take up their option to sign Coutinho, so he might not play again and the rumours will all start up once more (Sky)

Stupid decision of the day

You know how Real Madrid make a fortune by including a buy-back clause when they sell a young player, then buy him and immediately sell for bigger money when they become decent and sought-after?

Well Chelsea did that with Jeremie Boga, who has been largely excellent this season in Serie A with Sassuolo. But they’ve decided against buying him back, despite him being a) very good and b) in-demand.

They’ll try and get a sell-on percentage instead, but buying him controls the amounts and is surely the smarter move to make.

Tweet of the day

?| Joe Gomez was 20 when last lost a Premier League game for Liverpool – he’s now 23 and is by far the best English centre-back in the league. pic.twitter.com/S9Io0ACK3w — The Kopite* (@TheKopiteOFF) May 26, 2020

What we’re reading

The best and worst kits in MLS history! Because why not. On the Guardian.

And a look at the earlier Bundesliga games reveals fewer tackles and better passing, apparently. Here’s the details on Telegraph football.

Worth watching tonight

Welcome back, midweek football! We’re watching Bundesliga, obviously, with Dortmund v Bayern at 5:30pm and Leverkusen v Wolfsburg at 7:30pm. Enjoy!