We’re getting closer to match time and closer to transfer time, whenever and whatever that turns out to be. Both feature in today’s Liverpool news headlines.

Reds pair want to stay and fight

Sales are a fact of life most summers, but they might be a little more difficult to arrange this year.

Less money coming into clubs, uncertainty over the transfer window’s dates and a quick turnaround between the end of 2019/20 and the start of 20/21 might all conspire to see players not move on when they otherwise might have done.

Liverpool might yet be facing that exact scenario, with Marko Grujic and Loris Karius both making the case why they want to remain on Merseyside next term.

Both have been out on loan for the past two seasons; since they were last Liverpool players we’ll have gone on to become champions of England, of Europe and of the entire bloody world.

That’s quite a team to stroll back into and claim you’re good enough for a place, even on the bench.

We’ll see if it’s merely a time-buying exercise or if the offers do come in, with Grujic at least having a shot at playing a part but Karius inherently unneeded by the team.

Three clubs have “made offers” for Ferran Torres

Borussia Dortmund were readying a €50 million move for Ferran Torres, who has one year left on his Valencia contract—but have had second thoughts. That has let others move first and Liverpool are rumoured to be one, with Goal saying three teams have put forward their proposals to the wide man.

According to the report, he has “two offers on the table from England” and “another has arrived from a team in Serie A.”

Nauturally, as a talented Spanish youngster, Real Madrid and Barcelona are said to be “mulling over” making official bids themselves.

Until now, Manchester United and Liverpool are comfortably the teams who have been most heavily linked with Ferran, so although the report doesn’t directly say those are the clubs to have made said offers, it’s heavily implied.

Past, present and future

Today’s news covers every era: looking back, the here and now and what lies ahead next.

Quickfire LFC news

Premier League Restart Sunday, 21 June; 7pm BST

Goodison Park Days Hours Minutes Seconds

The Reds have a “dossier” on Milan Skriniar but Inter don’t want to sell their centre-back for less than €50 million (Gazzetta)

Former Reds defender Chris Mavinga says Gerrard and Carragher taught him what it means to train for the top level with their 100 per cent approach every single day (Homestand Sports)

Luis Longstaff has signed a two-year contract with Liverpool, having made his senior debut earlier this season (LFC)

But Pedro Chirivella has agreed a move away and will depart before the season ends (TIA)

Around the Prem

Barca will part-pay Coutinho’s wages if he moves on loan to the Premier League. Maybe Spurs have a chance of landing him after all! (Telegraph)

Inter will offer up to £27m for Hector Bellerin this summer after being stunned by the revelation that Victor Moses and Ashley Young aren’t long-term options at wing-back (Express)

EA Sports will be providing the “fan noise” for Premier League games…not sure what’s real any more (Sky Sports)

United and Arsenal are fighting it out for Jonathan David, so it seems Solskjaer plans to line up with about 14 attacking midfielders next season (HLN)

Stupid rumour of the day

Get this for a “didn’t happen of the year award” transfer merry-go-round, from the Express/Le10Sport.

Deep breath….

Jurgen Klopp wanted Kylian Mbappe, but after a phone call to the PSG forward he has changed his mind and now it’s Jadon Sancho who is the No. 1 target…as a replacement for Sadio Mane, if he goes to Real Madrid this summer, and also if we can edge out Chelsea who also want Sancho, but now they’ve bought Werner so might not have the money.

Not quite sure how Liverpool also wanting Werner and not wanting to spend that much money on him factors into going for Mbappe-then-Sancho, as they seem to have omitted explaining that part, but we reckon everyone can be in agreement with one thing: that’s one big load of lies.

Tweet of the day

Back in 1984, after Liverpool brought No.4 home from Rome…pic.twitter.com/sOM8didH6g — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) June 11, 2020

What we’re reading

An interview with Kai McKenzie-Lyle, our 22-year-old goalkeeper who is out of contract with the Reds this summer but is already a senior international who has enjoyed a strange and varied career so far, on Football Whispers.

and Jamie Carragher explains why today’s footballers are not overpaid, pampered stars, but people facing altogether different challenges—and tackling them head on, in the Telegraph.

Worth watching tonight

Hoffenheim v Leipzig in Germany at 7:30pm on BT Sport 2, then another derby in Spain with Valencia v Levante at 9pm, on LaLiga TV. If you prefer big-name cup action, Juve face AC Milan at 8 on BT Sport 1.