Jordan Henderson can’t wait to see “what the future holds” for Liverpool as the players, staff and fans all continue to sing from the same hymn sheet.

Prior to Jurgen Klopp‘s arrival in October 2015, the club was fractured and lacking the belief that the road to success had been mapped out.

Fast forward nearly five years and the Reds are European and world champions, with a first league title in 30 years on its way – where everyone associated with Liverpool is bursting with confidence and optimism that this is only the start of a new trophy-laden era.

And while the suspension to the season forced the skipper’s trophy shuffle to be put on hold, the journey taken and yet to come is one he could not “have dreamt of doing” with anyone else.

“Definitely. As I just said before I couldn’t have dreamt of doing it with anybody else,” Henderson told the club’s official website when discussing what a special time it is to be at Liverpool.

“The amount of great players of course that we have in this team, but how they are as people, how we are as a dressing room, how close we are and not only players but that’s the staff as well.

“The fans are incredible of course so it’s just an amazing football club and over the past couple of years we’ve played some pretty good football, went through some pretty tough times but also some pretty amazing times, so I’m just so excited to see what the future holds for this team and this football club because I know we’ll continue to give everything and keep improving and keep learning.

“If we do that then there’s no reason why we can’t have more success in the future.”

While Henderson’s words have been echoed by the manager and his teammates in recent years, they are ones you cannot grow tired of hearing when you consider how far the club has come.

The desire to refuse to rest on their laurels and instead take confidence from their belief and past failures is what makes Klopp’s side different from the rest.

As Trent Alexander-Arnold demonstrated when he said earlier this week: “We’re not training to just cross the line, we’re training to win every game we have left. Out of nine we want to win them all. Whether we do or don’t, that’s our aim.”

Meaning, when Liverpool return to action on June 21, they will still be the same relentless machine who set a record-breaking pace atop of the Premier League – where they are just six points away from the holy grail.