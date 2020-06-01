Liverpool have confirmed that New Balance will remain as the club’s kit supplier until the end of this season, with Nike set to take over at the start of August.

Due to the Premier League’s completion being pushed back due to the pandemic, Liverpool’s deal with Nike is now set to begin on August 1.

The agreement was mutually reached between all parties and ensures the Reds will lift the title in their current New Balance kit, who will remain as the club’s official kit supplier until the end of July.

Liverpool were set to bid farewell to New Balance after five years on June 1 after a High Court ruling denied their bid to match Nike’s terms late last year.

A statement released by the club said:

“Liverpool FC can confirm New Balance will continue as the club’s official kit supplier until July 31, 2020. “It has been mutually agreed with New Balance, the club and incoming kit supplier Nike that the deal, which was due to come to an end on May 31, 2020, will be extended due to the Premier League being suspended as a result of COVID-19. “Nike’s term as official kit supplier to the club, outfitting the men’s, women’s and Academy squads, as well as coaching staff and Liverpool FC Foundation, is due to commence on August 1, 2020.”

The move allows New Balance to commemorate Liverpool’s title triumph in all its glory when they return to action in the coming weeks, with Jurgen Klopp’s men just six points away from the title.

Liverpool are set to meet Everton in their first game back in the Premier League on the weekend of June 20.

The decision means fans will have to wait another nine weeks until Nike’s official launch, in a deal which is worth £30 million a year plus 20 percent of royalties for Liverpool FC goods.

Club staff are said to be preparing for a big kit launch, with previous reports having indicated Nike’s desire to use world-wide stars such as basketball player LeBron James and rapper Drake.

Fans will also speculate whether a big launch week could coincide with a new signing, namely Timo Werner.

Liverpool’s statement indicates that they are confident the current season will end in July, with the new 2020/21 season expected to begin in mid-to-late August.