The best photos as Liverpool thrash Crystal Palace and close in on glory

Liverpool cruised to a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night, meaning Premier League glory is a maximum of just two points away.

The Reds could only draw 0-0 away to Everton over the weekend, so victory over Palace would not be enough to become English champions for the first time since 1990.

It was a huge game, nonetheless, and the Eagles arrived at Anfield as the last team to win there in the league, back in April 2017.

Liverpool’s world-famous stadium was eerily empty before kickoff, while the Kop was decked in banners…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Liverpool and Crystal Palace players before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Liverpool supporters' banners on the Spion Kop pictured before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. (haun Botterill/NMC Pool/PA Wire/PA Images)

A trademark Trent Alexander-Arnold stunner saw Liverpool take the lead midway through the first half – he and his team-mates celebrated accordingly…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring the first goal, from a free-kick, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring the first goal, from a free-kick, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The returning Andy Robertson was one of his side’s most impressive performers at Anfield, getting the better of Andros Townsend all evening.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend (L) and Liverpool’s Andy Robertson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mohamed Salah doubled the hosts’ lead before half-time, as the Egyptian came back into the side in emphatic fashion.

Fabinho produced a trademark rocket at the Kop end to make it 3-0 after the break, as Liverpool battered their opponents.

Liverpool's Henrique Fabinho scores his sides third goal during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. (Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool/PA Wire/PA Images)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Liverpool’s Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (L) celebrates scoring the third goal with team-mate Mohamed Salah (R) during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was left to Sadio Mane to complete the scoring, rounding off a stunning move with an inch-perfect finish.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Liverpool’s Sadio Mané scores the fourth goal past Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There was still time for Neco Williams to make his Premier League debut, with the Welshman impressing and nearly scoring twice.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Liverpool’s Neco Williams during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool were imperious from the first whistle until the last – this perfectly outlined why their march to the title has been so unstoppable.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Liverpool’s manager Jürgen Klopp embraces goalkeeper Alisson Becker after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds now have an eight-day break before they face Man City at the Etihad – here’s hoping a guard of honour is coming their way by then, should Chelsea take points off them at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

