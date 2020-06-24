Liverpool cruised to a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night, meaning Premier League glory is a maximum of just two points away.

The Reds could only draw 0-0 away to Everton over the weekend, so victory over Palace would not be enough to become English champions for the first time since 1990.

It was a huge game, nonetheless, and the Eagles arrived at Anfield as the last team to win there in the league, back in April 2017.

Liverpool’s world-famous stadium was eerily empty before kickoff, while the Kop was decked in banners…

A trademark Trent Alexander-Arnold stunner saw Liverpool take the lead midway through the first half – he and his team-mates celebrated accordingly…

The returning Andy Robertson was one of his side’s most impressive performers at Anfield, getting the better of Andros Townsend all evening.

Mohamed Salah doubled the hosts’ lead before half-time, as the Egyptian came back into the side in emphatic fashion.

Fabinho produced a trademark rocket at the Kop end to make it 3-0 after the break, as Liverpool battered their opponents.

It was left to Sadio Mane to complete the scoring, rounding off a stunning move with an inch-perfect finish.

There was still time for Neco Williams to make his Premier League debut, with the Welshman impressing and nearly scoring twice.

Liverpool were imperious from the first whistle until the last – this perfectly outlined why their march to the title has been so unstoppable.

The Reds now have an eight-day break before they face Man City at the Etihad – here’s hoping a guard of honour is coming their way by then, should Chelsea take points off them at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.