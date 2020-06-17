After 100 days, the Premier League is back and here is how you can keep an eye on all the action in the UK and around the world.

Following a three-month absence, Liverpool and the English top-flight have been given the green light to return to the field in a vastly different set of circumstances than how they left it.

Social distancing and behind closed door games will be the norm for the foreseeable future, but the action between the white lines will remain untouched.

With between nine and ten games remaining for each club, there is still plenty to play for, with relegation and European spots still up for grabs – with the Reds, of course, merely six points away from officially securing the title.

Man City‘s results could help dictate where and when Liverpool are crowned champions, and they along with Arsenal, Sheffield United and Aston Villa will kick-off the restart on June 17.

And with fans unable to attend games, Premier League broadcasters have ensured each of the remaining 92 fixtures are to be shown live, with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and BBC all taking their share.

The latter is to show Premier League games for the first-ever time, all four of which will be free-to-air – and both Amazon and Sky Sports will show four and 25 games free respectively.

The Merseyside derby is to be one of Sky’s free offerings, with Jurgen Klopp‘s men returning to action at Goodison on Sunday, June 21 (7pm BST), and This Is Anfield will also be here for your every need, before, during and after the clash.

You can follow the derby and Liverpool’s remaining games by downloading the This is Anfield app for free on iPhone and Android, where we will be providing live text commentary throughout each and every one of the Red’s remaining games on our website.

UK Viewers

The four UK broadcasters will show all games live for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

Liverpool’s first three games are all live on Sky Sports, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

US Viewers

For American Reds, most of the remaining Premier League games will be shown on NBC, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Rest of the World

Supporters elsewhere can find the the Premier League on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur, Optus Sport, RUSH, Sky Sport 1 HD, Sky Go, Idman TV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, DAZN, Belarus 5, VOOsport World 1, SportKlub 1Serbia, Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, ESPN2 Colombia, Sky HD, SportKlub 1 Croatia, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, Sky Pacific, Viaplay Finland, Viasat Sports Premium, Viasat Football HD, Free, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, Now E, 620 Now Premier League TV, Digi Sport 1, SiminnSport, Mola TV, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, MaxTV Go, SPOTV, SPOTV ON, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, SPS HD, Skynet Sports 6, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Spark Sport, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport, nc+ GO, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV2, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, mio Stadium 108, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier League Football HD 1, True Premier League Football HD 2, S Sport+, S Sport, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, K+PM



Kickoff Times

The Premier League’s return will see games played across all days of the week and at different times. All times provided BST.

Monday: 8pm

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 6pm, 8pm/8.15pm

Friday: 6pm, 8pm

Saturday: 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7.45pm

Sunday: 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm, 7pm

Premier League’s first list of rescheduled fixtures

Wednesday, June 17

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United, 6pm – Sky Sports

Man City vs. Arsenal, 8pm – Sky Sports

Friday, June 19

Norwich vs. Southampton, 6pm – Sky Sports

Tottenham vs. Man United, 8pm – Sky Sports

Saturday, June 20

Watford vs. Leicester 12.30pm – BT Sport

Brighton vs. Arsenal 3pm – BT Sport

West Ham vs. Wolves 5.30pm – Sky Sports

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace 7.45pm – BBC

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle vs. Sheffield United 2pm – Sky Sports

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea 4.30pm – Sky Sports

Everton vs. Liverpool 7pm – Sky Sports

Monday, June 22

Man City vs. Burnley 8pm – Sky Sports

Tuesday, June 23

Southampton vs. Arsenal 6pm – Sky Sports

Tottenham vs. West Ham 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Wednesday, June 24

Man United vs. Sheffield United 6pm – Sky Sports

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa 6pm – Sky Sports

Norwich vs. Everton 6pm – BBC

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Thursday, June 25

Burnley vs. Watford 6pm – Sky Sports

Leicester vs. Brighton 6pm – Sky Sports

Chelsea vs. Man City 8.15pm – BT Sport

Wolves vs. Bournemouth 8.15pm – BT Sport

Sunday, June 28

Aston Villa vs. Wolves 12pm – BT Sport

FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL: Leicester vs. Chelsea 2.30pm – BT Sport

Watford vs. Southampton 4.30pm – Sky Sports

FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL: Newcastle vs. Man City 6pm – BT Sport

Monday June, 29

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley 8pm – Amazon Prime

Tuesday June, 30

Brighton vs. Man United 6pm – Sky Sports

Sheffield United vs. Tottenham 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Wednesday, July 1

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle 6pm – Sky Sports

Everton vs. Leicester 6pm – Sky Sports

West Ham vs. Chelsea 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Thursday, July 2

Arsenal vs. Norwich 6pm – BT Sport

Man City vs. Liverpool 8.15pm – Sky Sports

You can follow all the action by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.