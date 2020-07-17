Liverpool’s title was wrapped up in record time but will fail to break the all-time points record, and for Pep Guardiola it remains an “incredible” feat for both the Reds and Man City.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men steamrolled their opposition in 2019/20 to clinch the Premier League title with a record-breaking seven games to spare, in part thanks to Man City falling to Chelsea.

It dethroned City’s joint-record of five matches set in 2017/18, but defeat at Arsenal last time out coupled with just 11 points from their last seven games ensured either equalling or breaking the all-time points record of 100 was out of reach.

With two games remaining, Liverpool can amass, at most, 99 points – a tally which would position them in second for the highest number of points in English top-flight history, behind only City’s 2017/18 side.

Such feats have come to be after both sides pushed one another to their limits and the City boss was quick to tag Liverpool’s season as “incredible” irrespective of their final points tally.

“From my point of view it doesn’t cancel the league that Liverpool have done,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of his side’s FA Cup meeting with Arsenal.

“If it’s 99 points or more, it’s been incredible. We congratulate them.

“Always I thought that the record is there to be broken and one day it will happen, but always 100 points is not easy, nothing has changed.

“We were incredible two seasons ago when we did it, the same as when we did 98 the year after.

“It’s still incredible. One day it will be broken, but it shows the season they’ve had but not getting there shows how incredible ours was two seasons ago.”

It’s not the first time Guardiola has reflected on his side in relation to Liverpool this season, with the reality being that City “are so far behind” after the Reds showed “fantastic consistency throughout the whole season.”

But there is a reason that 100 points have been amassed only once in English top-flight history, but as Guardiola alluded to the margin for error is smaller than ever before and it is only a matter of time before it is broken as the standard has now been set.