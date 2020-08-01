This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“Best since 2009”, “What a let-down” – Liverpool fans divided over new Nike kit

Liverpool have unveiled their new Nike kit for the 2020/21 season, and it is fair to say supporters are divided over the first design from the club’s latest supplier.

The Reds will wear Nike for the first time next season, as part of a new long-term partnership that it is hoped will generate significant funds for the club moving forward.

After a long process and a High Court battle, Liverpool ended their relationship with New Balance, and early on Saturday morning switched their branding to Nike.

The launch has been affected by the current situation in the UK, but Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have all been pictured in the new home shirt.

Van Dijk was also joined by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and a host of team-mates to unbox their shirts over Zoom—including Alisson, who will wear all black at home next season.

The outfielders will wear red with white and teal detailing, with this one of the issues fans have flagged when reacting to the unveiling on social media.

For some, the new kit is a hit…

 

Others were left disappointed…

“Hugely disappointing, but wasn’t expecting Nike to come anywhere near the NB kits. Let’s hope the extra money is worth it!”

Matt Thompson on Facebook.

“I was looking forward to seeing something really awesome. To say I’m disappointed is an understatement.”

Enoch Luxolo Clouds on Facebook.

 

The use of Nike ‘templates’ and the teal trim has proved controversial…

 

As did the price, with shirts retailing from £70 up…

 

But other fans offered a rational take on those concerns…

“Every kit for the last few years has had complaints on launch. But when we’ve seen it on the lads, most of that has gone away. We didn’t move to Nike for its creative flair, we moved to them for money, supply chain and global reach.”

Chris Jones on Facebook.

What are your thoughts on Liverpool’s new Nike home kit? Let us know in the comments!

