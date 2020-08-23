Kostas Tsimikas was overjoyed to see his first minutes in a Liverpool shirt in the 3-0 win over Stuttgart, before setting a goal for starting appearances in his maiden season.

The 24-year-old was a member of the second-half XI as the Reds kicked off their pre-season preparations on a winning note on Saturday, replacing Andy Robertson at the break.

Tsimikas’ arrival at Anfield was one which was met warmly by those of a red persuasion as another specialist left-back was added to the fold, ensuring the Scot has competition.

The new No. 21 made a good first impression in his 45-minute outing, offering an outlet in attack and providing a timely block at the back, with Jurgen Klopp commending his confidence post-match.

The boss acknowledged he “will take time” to adjust to the demands at Liverpool, and the player himself is eager for Saturday to be just the start as he wants to be “ready for everything.”

“I feel very good, I’m very happy I did my debut,” Tsimikas told LFCTV post-match.

“Now I want to work more and to play more often in the league games. I want to be ready for everything.

“The friendly games are difficult. First of all we have to be fit, that’s why I tried to run a lot first of all, to show a good image and play hard. And the result is the most important [thing], even in the friendly games and the competitive games.

“It was a good performance, we did what we do all these days in training.

“What the coach wants, we did on the pitch. We won. We’ll keep this and we want to be ready for the [Community Shield] final on the 29.”

Tsimikas has been with Liverpool in Austria for a week and spoke glowingly of the warm reception he has received in addition to a different type of welcome in the form of intense training sessions.

“The sessions have been really hard. But I have to try a lot to work hard and be ready,” he added.

“Every player made me a warm welcome. They helped me a lot to do my best on the pitch, to give everything. And all together we hope for the best.

“I want to start [the season], I’m looking forward to the new season. I hope we will do and achieve our goals.”