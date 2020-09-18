Liverpool’s new No. 6 has voiced his delight after landing at Liverpool, with Thiago excited for a new challenge at Anfield after departing Bayern Munich.

Liverpool officially landed their man on Friday, meaning the long drawn out transfer saga is over as the 29-year-old is now our new No. 6.

And the world-class midfielder is to waste little time in getting to business as he is set to join training on Friday afternoon as the Reds prepare for their meeting with Chelsea, which he is unlikely to be present for.

With fans rightly jubilant about his arrival and the talent he brings to the table, the Spaniard was equally delighted to put pen to paper after “waiting for this moment for a long time.”

“I think it’s an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here,” Thiago told the club’s official website.

“When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can – and when you win, you want to win more. I think this club describes what I am as well; I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible.

“It also [has] this kind of family [feeling] that I need because we [like to] have a very close relationship with the club and I think I will feel this, I will have this feeling, with this club as well.”

The desire to continue adding silverware to the collection will come as music to the ears of many, as will his longing to be integrated with his teammates, fans and the club.

Jurgen Klopp was quick to lavish praise on his latest addition, but tempered expectations by saying he “will need some time to get settled.”

But Thiago is eager to adapt as quick as possible so he can give everything to the cause, words you love to hear upon arrival.

“I must adapt to the team as fast as I can in the situation and the context that we are living right now,” he added.

“Everything is more compact and we started a little bit later, but still it is football and I think we have to mix all the big things up, all the good things we have. I will help the team in a defensive and offensive [way] and also in a mental aspect.

“[The fans] are not more excited than I am, for sure not! It is not about saying words, it is about doing the things. I will give my heart on the field to my teammates, the club and also to the fans.”