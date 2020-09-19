Diogo Jota, right, has become a key man for Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

Liverpool agree £45 million deal for Diogo Jota – as Ki-Jana Hoever heads to Wolves

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool have pulled off a second transfer coup in the space of two days after agreeing a deal to sign Diogo Jota from Wolves.

Just hours after Thiago Alcantara’s move from Bayern Munich was confirmed, the PA news agency understands the Reds have tied up a £41 million transfer – potentially rising to £45 million – for the 23-year-old, who has spent the last three years at Molineux.

It will take Liverpool’s spending in just over 24 hours to £70 million – although £9 million will be recouped with the sale of teenage defender Ki-Jana Hoever to Wolves with the prospect of the whole deal being worth £13.5 million plus a 15 percent sell-on clause.

Jota, who was left out of Wolves’ first two matches of the season, is set to sign a five-year contract on Saturday.

It is understood Wolves have agreed to flexible payment terms which will see Liverpool pay as little as 10 percent of the initial £41 million fee over the next 12 months.

Liverpool turned their attention to the Portuguese after Watford quoted them in excess of £40 million for Ismaila Sarr.

Jota, who can play across the forward line, will provide important backup for Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Liverpool Mishmash Poster

To mark the end of the 30-year wait for a league title, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster is available to order exclusively on This Is Anfield — the history of the Reds in one image!

SHOP NOW
LEARN MORE
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments