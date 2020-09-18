Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota (Pic: Tim Goode/EMPICS Sport)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Love this player”, “Makes perfect sense” – Liverpool fans are delighted as Reds close in on Jota signing

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are reportedly ‘closing in’ on a big-money deal to sign Wolves attacker Diogo Jota, with supporters left overjoyed after an unforgettable day in the transfer window.

If the arrival of Thiago from Bayern Munich wasn’t enough, Jurgen Klopp has seemingly decided to add another top player to his squad.

According to the Times‘ Paul Joyce, the Reds are set to sign Jota in a £35million deal, acting as ideal competition to the front-three.

The 23-year-old has been an influential figure for Wolves, forging a menacing striker partnership with Raul Jimenez and scoring 16 times last season.

It has been a day to treasure for anyone of a Liverpool persuasion, as they make huge progress in the summer transfer market.

Needless to say, positivity has been the order of the day from Reds fans on Twitter and Facebook.

“Love this player! Definitely a good choice to have” – Michael G Mbaya on Facebook.

“Him over Sarr all day long. This day rules. YNWA” – Nicholas Ryan on Facebook.

“Great player and addition to the squad!” – Christian Hablch on Facebook.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Liverpool Mishmash Poster

To mark the end of the 30-year wait for a league title, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster is available to order exclusively on This Is Anfield — the history of the Reds in one image!

SHOP NOW
LEARN MORE
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments