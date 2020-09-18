Liverpool are reportedly ‘closing in’ on a big-money deal to sign Wolves attacker Diogo Jota, with supporters left overjoyed after an unforgettable day in the transfer window.

If the arrival of Thiago from Bayern Munich wasn’t enough, Jurgen Klopp has seemingly decided to add another top player to his squad.

According to the Times‘ Paul Joyce, the Reds are set to sign Jota in a £35million deal, acting as ideal competition to the front-three.

The 23-year-old has been an influential figure for Wolves, forging a menacing striker partnership with Raul Jimenez and scoring 16 times last season.

It has been a day to treasure for anyone of a Liverpool persuasion, as they make huge progress in the summer transfer market.

Needless to say, positivity has been the order of the day from Reds fans on Twitter and Facebook.

Signing Jota would cap off a brilliant window for #LFC. Cover at left-back & the front-three absolute necessities, especially with gruelling fixture list alongside sparkle of Thiago. 16G & 6A’s last season, can play across front three, experienced & yet still young at 23. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 18, 2020

Adding quality depth to the front three was an absolute necessity to address this window. Jota is ideal – can play wide left or through the middle, and at 23 has significant scope for further development. Helps with future AFCON issue as well. Makes so much sense. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) September 18, 2020

Thiago is better than any of our CM’s. Jota is better than any of our back up forwards. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) September 18, 2020

“Love this player! Definitely a good choice to have” – Michael G Mbaya on Facebook.

jota got 6 goals in 8 games in the europa league last season — Vik (@LFCVik2) September 18, 2020

Anyone else reckon someone told Michael Edwards we were still under lockdown and now they’ve just gone “do what you want lad”? — Ross (@rossic89) September 18, 2020

“Him over Sarr all day long. This day rules. YNWA” – Nicholas Ryan on Facebook.

Jota a bit like Mane at Southampton. A player that stands out but you’d never say he’d be able to play at a level befitting of Real Madrid. Yet, he just makes perfect sense and Klopp will turn him into a world beater, as happened with Salah too. — Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) September 18, 2020

Jota makes it 10/10 man hes perfect for us. Pedro type player who gets you 10 goals minimum from wide with both feet — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) September 18, 2020

“Great player and addition to the squad!” – Christian Hablch on Facebook.

Have always liked him ..will bring pace work rate to an already deadly attack. Welcome to @lfc Jota ?? https://t.co/NTfkQmn55J — Grizz* (@GrizzKhan) September 18, 2020

PL 19/20

Successful Dribbles p90

Jota – 2.6

Keita – 2.5

Mane – 2.3

Firmino – 1.6

Salah – 1.6 — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) September 18, 2020

Me with all this LFC content… pic.twitter.com/siK1GSdbEq — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) September 18, 2020

