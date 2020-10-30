Virgil van Dijk has successfully undertaken the first step in his recovery from an ACL injury having undergone surgery in London.

It has been nearly two weeks since it was confirmed that Dutchman would be set for a prolonged period on the sidelines with an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee.

And on Friday the club announced that Van Dijk’s “planned operation took place in London and was conducted successfully.

“Van Dijk will now immediately focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of the Reds’ medical department.”

As has been the case since his time on the sidelines was made public, no specific timeline has been provided for his return – but injuries of this nature result in six to seven months on the sidelines at the very least.

But easing any pressure of his return will be in the best interest of all parties in what will be a long road to recovery.

Van Dijk’s injury has coincided with Liverpool seeing centre-backs drop like flies with Joel Matip having been absent since the Merseyside derby and Fabinho the latest to succumb to a soft tissue injury.

And the manner of which the Dutchman has found himself on the sidelines continues to prove a source of anger and frustration for his teammates and manager who are now without a key defensive pillar and leader.

After Gini Wijnaldum blasted Jordan Pickford for his “stupid” challenge, Alisson was the latest to speak out earlier this week on what he viewed as a “100 percent” unnecessary movement from Everton‘s No. 1.

“Every goalkeeper has a different way to play and a different way to move,” Alisson explained to Sky Sports.

“In that moment, 100 percent it wasn’t a necessary movement. Thinking in my mind when I go to a situation I go to finish it because if I go too soft the opponent can score.

“But everyone has their own way. I don’t agree with that way, everyone can see that. It was an unnecessary moment and movement.”

But in Van Dijk’s absence, Klopp continues to demand ‘near perfection’ from his team in defence.

“They did pretty well and will get better 100 percent,” Klopp said prior to the midweek Champions League clash. “Defending needs time to bring it on a specific level. For a start it was ok but we all expect…not perfection, but not too far from perfection.”