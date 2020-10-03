Liverpool have brought a host of signings into their academy ranks this summer, and Melkamu Frauendorf has been tipped as a “special player” by his coach at Hoffenheim.

The Reds quietly unveiled the latest addition to their youth setup on Friday as Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga joined first-team training at Melwood.

Pitaluga follows three other youngsters to have made the switch to Kirkby during the transfer window, including Polish duo Fabian Mrozek and Mateusz Musialowski.

Frauendorf may be the most immediately exciting, with the Germany youth international have already laid on his first assist for the under-18s in their 3-1 loss to Man City at the end of September.

As he builds up fitness, the versatile 16-year-old, who can play across the forward line or as an advanced midfielder, will grow in prominence for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side and beyond.

That is according to Danny Galm, who worked with Frauendorf since 2018 in his role as a youth coach at Hoffenheim, as he told the Liverpool Echo.

“Mel is a very flexible player. He is straightforward with a good technique and very, very good endurance,” he said, highlighting a key area that will have endeared him to Liverpool.

“He didn’t score the most goals, but he was involved in almost all offensive actions.

“For me, he was a very important player, who often initiated decisive moments with his dynamic and straight dribbling.

“I’m not a fan of comparing players to others but Mel is a special player. He is fast and has good endurance, and he wants to learn, but remains creative.

“He will develop physically in the next months and will grow at Liverpool.”

Galm told the Echo‘s Matt Addison that “many clubs” were considering a move for Frauendorf prior to the switch to Liverpool that earns Hoffenheim a nominal compensation fee.

One of those was Bayern Munich, but those within his former club believe the Reds are the perfect next step for the teenager, who has worn the captain’s armband for the Germany under-16s.

“How far he can go? We will see,” Galm continued.

“He has everything to achieve his goals, but in addition to talent and mentality, every player also needs the necessary amount of luck.

“I know he will work hard and I wish him every success and the necessary luck to stay healthy.”

It appears as though Frauendorf has the prerequisite qualities that will allow him to settle at Liverpool in terms of his character, and it has already been made clear that he has the talent on the pitch, too.

Though it remains to be seen whether the youngster will make the breakthrough at Anfield, Galm’s testimony indicates that he has every chance of doing so.